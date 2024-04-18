Bosch launches its first 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop for every kind of surface

QUICK SUMMARY Bosch has launched its first-ever 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop, the Unlimited 7 Aqua. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one appliance to save users time and effort, avoiding the need to clean twice. The Unlimited 7 Aqua will be available to purchase from today via the Bosch website, retailing for £499.00.

As of today, Bosch has launched its first-ever 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop, the Unlimited 7 Aqua. The new model combines two jobs at once, using a powerful vacuum to lift away dust and dirt, followed by the Power Spinning Pads to remove even the most stubborn stains.

The new model has been added to Bosh's Unlimited 7 range, meaning the Aqua has all the great features of the Unlimited 7 ProAnimal Cordless Vacuum. We've already awarded the Unlimited 7 ProAnimal four stars in our full review, so it'll be interesting to compare the two models side by side.

(Image credit: Bosch)

The 2-in-1 DynamicAqua Mop vacuums and mops smooth surfaces, whilst the AllFloor Dynamic Power Brush is perfect for powerful carpet vacuuming, meaning it can handle every type of surface.

Further features include an Automatic Water Supply for the perfect level of moisture, making it a breeze to clean dried-out stains. There’s also no need to wring the mop out, and the floor dries quickly due to the spinning cleaning pads only using the exact amount of water needed.

The Unlimited 7 Aqua is also designed to pick up 99.9% of dust and allergens, all of which are removed by HEPA Filtration System filters. With a motor with up to 66,000 rpm, 20% more energy due to a more powerful 3aH battery compared to a 2,5aH battery and a runtime of 40 minutes, it makes keeping floors clean effortless.

Kara Keating, Marketing Manager for Bosch Floorcare said: “We know there’s more to life than cleaning – that’s why we develop innovations like these to make getting chores done a doddle, so people can get back to the things they really want to be doing. Cleaning in two steps – vacuuming and then mopping – is time-consuming; our new Unlimited 7 Aqua helps get the job done faster and with less effort.”

The Unlimited 7 Aqua will be available to purchase from today via the Bosch website, retailing for £499.00.