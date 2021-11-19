The 5 best Black Friday TVs for PS5 – today's top deals in all sizes

Lots of people are looking for the best TVs for PS5 among the Black Friday TV deals this year, and that's no surprise – despite shortages, tons of us have managed to get hold of a console, and we all want to make the most of its next-gen features. So right here, we've picked out the top PS5-ready TVs that have Black Friday discounts running already.

(And sorry if you haven't been able to get hold of one, but our PS5 restock guide is doing its best to help you!)

The PS5 supports HDMI 2.1, which enables some new ways of playing that previous consoles couldn't manage – right now, that means 4K at 120fps, but Sony has said that Variable Refresh Rate and ALLM low-latency mode should come in the future.

However, not all TVs support these HDMI 2.1 features. You need a modern set with the right panel and connection technology. We have a whole guide to the best gaming TVs that can talk you through that stuff… but if you're just looking for something with a discount right now, you can stick here, because we've scoured the best Black Friday deals for only the worthy options.

We've chosen options that cover as much of a budget and size range as possible, but you'll note that nothing here is super-cheap: that's because HDMI 2.1 is still pretty new, and budget TVs don't include it yet.

We've picked particular sizes for each TV that we think really offer the best value, but if you want to see the current lowest prices for other size options of any of the models we've chosen, just head to the bottom of the article.

The top 5 TVs for PS5 with Black Friday deals

Sony X85J 43-inch 4K TV: was £829, now £699 Sony X85J 43-inch 4K TV: was £829, now £699

Save £130 off the smallest and cheapest option here. You've got 4K 120Hz and VRR support over the HDMI 2.1 port, and this is one of Sony's own 'Perfect for PS5' TVs, which means the PS5 will optimise its HDR output for this set automatically. It's also just a really strong set for movies, with Dolby Vision support, and Dolby Atmos audio.

LG C1 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,199, now £999 at Currys LG C1 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,199, now £999 at Currys

This is the blockbuster OLED TV of 2021, and this £200 saving makes it the cheapest it's ever been. You get excellent 4K image quality for movies with the highest-end image processing, plus HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four HDMI ports, which means you connect as many next-gen gaming sources as you can think of. Totally future-proof, looks fantastic, and full 4K 120Hz/VRR support.

LG B1 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,299, now £1,099 at John Lewis LG B1 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,299, now £1,099 at John Lewis

If you want a bigger screen than the LG C1, still with OLED's precise image quality and HDMI 2.1 support, but without a huge spike in price, here's the LG B1 to the rescue. It uses less advanced image processing than the C1, and it features two HDMI 2.1 ports instead of four, but that makes it an excellent balance of price, size and features.

Samsung Q80A 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,499, now £1,099 Samsung Q80A 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,499, now £1,099

Look at this price for a high-quality 65-inch TV! That's thanks for £400 of savings – but this thing is premium all the way. QLED tech makes for rich colours, it's brighter than the OLED TVs here (so is great for gaming in a room that gets lots of light), and its contrast is seriously impressive for an LED TV. You've got one HDMI 2.1 port, with full 4K 120Hz and VRR support.

Sony X90J 75-inch 4K TV: was £2,299, now £1,699 at Currys Sony X90J 75-inch 4K TV: was £2,299, now £1,699 at Currys

This is maybe the best-value 75-inch TV around, thanks to its £600 Black Friday discount. This is another 'Perfect for PS5' TV from Sony, meaning that supports 4K 120Hz over it's two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as VRR – and the PS5 customises its HDR output to perfectly match this TV, which is especially impressive at this huge 65-inch size. For movies and everything else, it's a glorious TV too – Sony's next-gen processing ekes every drop of detail from a scene, which is what you want at this size.

More sizes on the best TVs for PS5