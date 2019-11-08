Black Friday: These Best Buy deals on Beats Studio 3 and Powerbeats 3 headphones are insane

Beats make some of the best, most popular wireless headphones around. With good build quality and great, bassy sound, they're a common sight in gyms and on commutes all over the world. As the Black Friday deals roll out across the net, US retail giant Best Buy has slashed prices on its Beats Studio 3 and Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones.

The Studio 3 is a top-end over-ear wireless pair of cans, now available for an excellent price. Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling actively blocks external noise, while real-time audio calibration preserves your listening experience whether you're blasting a podcast or power-metal. These headphones were $349.99, but Best Buy have slashed the price to just $199.99, saving $150. Check out the deal in full below:

Beats Studio 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones | was $349.99 | now $199.99 at Best Buy

These stylish over-ear headphones from Beats are supremely popular, and with a solid 22 hours battery life, quick charging and the ability to effortless pair with an iPhone or iPad like Apple AirPods, it's easy to see why. Available in crystal blue, desert sand and, er, gray, Best Buy have slashed $150 off the original price point, so it's a great time to take the plunge.View Deal

As well as the on-ear Studio 3s, Best Buy has also knocked down the price of the in-ear Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones. With enough battery to power through multiple workouts, fast-charging, water resistance, Siri connectivity and more, these are some of the best wireless workout in-ear headphones on the market.

Powerbeats 3 normally retail for $199, but Best Buy are offering the earphones for an amazing $89.99, saving you a whopping $110. That's a discount of over 50%, which is not to be sniffed at. Check out the deal below:

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones | was $199.99 | now $89.99 at Best Buy

These popular Powerbeats, have a good 12 hours battery life and is capable of operating for an hour on five minutes charge. The flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability while dnamic, high-performance sound pushes your workout to the next level.View Deal

These great deals won't be around for ever, so you'll have to beat the Black Friday traffic and snap up these excellent headphone deals. Sounds like a winner to us.

