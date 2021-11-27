Black Friday PS5 game deal: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now reduced by 35%

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, one of the best games on PlayStation 5, is available to purchase right now for a reduced price of more than 35%. As someone that played the third-person shooter and platformer to 100% completion (yes, I Platinumed it), I fully endorse this game.

Funnily enough, I never actually got into the Ratchet & Clank series until the 2016 reboot on PS4. It was here that I quickly fell in love with the duo, with Rift Apart only further cementing that further. The worlds depicted are gorgeous and rich while the use of inventory weaponry always keeps the adventure fresh. It's genuinely funny too.

Considering the increase in price for PS5 games, this deal feels very fair for what you get in return. If you need further proof you only need to look at who developed the title: Insomniac Games. The same Insomniac Games that made Marvel's Spider-Man.

The latest intergalactic adventure starring everyone's favourite Lombax and robot also introduces an equally likeable protagonist in the form of Rivet. As one of the main technical showpieces for the PS5, Rift Apart does not disappoint.

Why buy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Visually stunning, endlessly entertaining, comedically solid, technically impressive and just all-around fun. There are not enough words in the dictionary to describe how much I adore Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The new rift mechanic pulls the characters to new worlds in an instant, showing off just exactly what the next-gen console is capable of.

It's also a great introduction to the series, however, if you also fancy checking out the 2016 reboot (which again I highly recommend), it's actually part of the PS Plus collection on PS5. something that is accessible to all PS Plus members.

This price will certainly return to normal after Black Friday weekend passes, so I personally would snap this up while it lasts.