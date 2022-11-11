Black Friday price crash – Incredible Fitbit Versa 4 deal slashes $80 off MSRP

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Is there anyone on the planet who doesn't like a cheap Fitbit deal, especially on Black Friday? We found the best Black Friday deals so far: currently, the brand new Fitbit Versa 4 is no less than $80 off RRP six weeks after its release! Plus, there are other deals to check out art Fitbit, with the Versa 2, the Charge 5, the Ace 3, and the Aira air all selling for much less than usual. We highlighted the best deals below. If you'd rather browse the deals yourself, head over to Fitbit's Black Friday deals page (opens in new tab) and check out all the excellent wearable and smart scale offers today.

We have all the information you need to make an educated decision when buying a new Fitbit. T3's best Fitbit guide has all the info you ever need on these sought-after wearables. We have plenty of Fitbit reviews to look through, including these two: Fitbit Ace 3 review, and Fitbit Aria Air review. Make sure you read our best fitness tracker and best bathroom scale guides, too!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: $230 , $150 at Fitbit (opens in new tab)

The Versa 4 is Fitbit's latest fitness smartwatch, boasting 40+ sports modes, built-in GPS, an optional heart rate sensor, an updated user interface, and a physical button. Battery life is up to six days. Now $80 off, don't miss out!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: $150 , $100 at Fitbit (opens in new tab)

Still immensely popular, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch offers a slew of health and fitness features. It has a connected GPS, long battery life, an AMOLED display, and memory to store over 300 songs on the watch. For comparison, the newest Versa 4 can't store any music on the watch, nor can it control music on your phone!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $150 , $100 at Fitbit (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the Charge 5, has a built-in GPS, ECG, a (comparatively) large AMOLED display and tracks different sports automatically. It's also capable of tracking sleep and stress. Now it can be yours for just under $100!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3 Minions Edition: $80 , $50 at Fitbit (opens in new tab)

Help your child form healthy habits easier by getting them the Fitbit Ace 3. You can connect the tracker to your Fitbit app account, and keep an eye on the physical activity and sleep of your little one. The battery lasts for over a week!