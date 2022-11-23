Black Friday: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal slashes price to less than £750

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been planning on buying a new 2-in-1 laptop then the Black Friday sales are the time to do it, you could save some serious cash on some of the best in the business.

No one really does it better than Microsoft, whose Surface Pro devices are truly transformable, acting as a laptop when you hook it up to a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard but looking like any other slate when you take it off. Because it's made by Microsoft and runs on Windows 11, it's the perfect option for productivity.

Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for as little as £745, that's a huge saving of £254, so it's undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday deals there is.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was £999, now £745 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. As well as that, it has a 13-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an HD webcam and 4K rear camera.

Why you should consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

For certain types of work, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy because it works just as well in both forms.

When you need a laptop, it works just like a PC as long as you buy the additional Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover. You can use it to type out documents or browse the web just as you would with any other computer.

But when you need a tablet, you can simply snap the keyboard off. That makes a huge difference in comparison to the 2-in-1 PCs where you have to push the keyboard back by 360 degrees because that makes them feel a bit too bulky to comfortably carry around.

If you don't intend on using this as a laptop at all, then what you get is simply one of the most powerful tablets on the market - it's perfect for sketching, taking quick notes or even photo editing.

In the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we described it as having 'plenty of power as well as a stunning touchscreen display' adding 'it won't be for everyone but it's a truly fantastic piece of kit.'