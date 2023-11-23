Tom Ford, Dior, Hugo Boss and more: the 7 best Black Friday fragrance deals

As well as the amazing offers on tech, home appliances, toys, and TVs, Black Friday often gives us the chance to look, feel and even smell better for less. I have certainly made great use of the men's fragrance deals over the years and now you can too.

There are some amazing discounts on some of the premium designer fragrances this Black Friday, from the likes of Tom Ford, Dior, Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera, each of which giving you top notch toiletries that will save you bundles.

For example, my absolute favourite fragrance – Tom Ford's Oud Wood from the Private Blend collection – has 20% off at John Lewis, so is more affordable than ever.

So here are my picks for the top 7 men's cologne deals this Black Friday.

Tom Ford Oud Wood 50ml: was £220 , now £176 at John Lewis

Quite possibly the best men's fragrance around, Oud Wood is a classic – smoky and sensual, with a creamy presence that lasts long into the day.

Boss Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 200ml: was £114 , now £47.99 at Amazon

A more intense version of Boss Bottled, this edition has a long-lasting spicy scent that's woody and masculine – like Jason Statham hacking down a tree.

Dior Sauvage Eeu de Toilette 100ml: was £97 , now £77.60 at John Lewis

One of the most popular men's fragrances today, Sauvage has the distinction of being woody and spicy, yet with a citrus top layer that leaves it also feeling fresh.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather 50ml: was £106 , now £84.80 at John Lewis

Unlike the brand's Private Blend collection, Ombre Leather is more for everyday use. It starts with a powerful, dark leather punch but ends with a subtle yet long-lasting mix of spice and patchouli.

Paco Rabanne Phantom Parfum 150ml: was £110.50 , now £88.40 at Boots

A follow-up to the classic Phantom EDT from Paco Rabanne, this parfum blend is dark and sensual with a long-lasting hit. It also comes in a refillable bottle, so you can add more for less later.

Caroline Herrera Bad Boy Eau de Toilette 50ml: was £63 , now £54.99 at The Perfume Shop

Bad Boy pulls off the neat trick of mixing the spice of white and black pepper with Italian green bergamot for citrus notes that last long into the night. It also has one of the best-looking bottles.

Chanel Pour Monsieur Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £99 , now £84.15 at Boots

Regularly voted amongst the best men's fragrances, Chanel's Pour Monsieur has a sophisticated, classic scent that's woody and aromatic in equal measure.

Of course, fragrances aren't all that's on offer this Black Friday. There are plenty of designer clothing brands with great discounts right now.

For example, John Lewis has 30% off a wide selection of AllSaints menswear.

Also check out our Black Friday gifts for under £100 guide for more great bargains. We're updating it regularly throughout the sales period.