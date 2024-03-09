Bissell's new 3-in-1 wet and dry vacuum is its most powerful model yet

QUICK SUMMARY Today marks the launch of Bissell's latest model, the CrossWave HydroSteam Pet launched today. It has an innovative 3-in-1 design, making it part vacuum, part mop and part steam cleaner. The Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Pet retails at an RRP of £399.99 and is available from today.

Believe it or not, Bissell as a brand was founded in 1876, making it a household name for over 150 years. Known for manufacturing some of the best hard floor cleaners and best steam cleaners, Bissell is constantly treating us to new and updated models, including the recently reviewed SpinWave.

Just today, the brand has announced the launch of its CrossWave HydroSteam Pet. Unlike anything Bissell has focused on before, it has an innovative 3-in-1 design, making it part vacuum, part mop and part steam cleaner.

The Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Pet retails at an RRP of £399.99 and is available from today.

Before you find out more, have you seen our review of the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine.

With it’s new 1100W powerful suction, pet hair strainer and FreshStart odour management, the Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Pet is capable of tackling anything. Other features include two-tank technology, designed to keep clean water and formula separate from dirty water, resulting in a more hygienic clean. It also has an automatic self-cleaning cycle which flushes out dirt, pet hair and debris after each use to easily maintain and maximise the machine’s cleaning performance.

It's also one of the first of its kind to be equipped with HydroSteam Technology, joining the Bissell Revolution HydroSteam and SpotClean HydroSteam. Whether it’s hard floors, carpets, soft furnishings, grout and tiles or car interiors, the Bissell range has it all covered.

The Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Pet retails at RRP £399.99 and is available from Bissell's website and in a number of major UK retailers.