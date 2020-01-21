Big data Samsung Galaxy S10 deal delivers FREE phone and Galaxy Watch Active

Mobiles.co.uk has just gone and unleashed an awesome new Samsung Galaxy S10 deal, one that not only delivers the fantastic Android flagship phone for free upfront, but also throws in a free Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and a BIG data, unlimited minutes and texts SIM plan.

And the really attractive thing about this Samsung Galaxy S10 deal is that it costs only £36 per month, too, meaning you get all that top tech, with a quality, allowance-stuffed SIM plan, but don't have to spend massive money each month for the privilege.

And, as the deal comes courtesy of T3 favourite phone supplier Mobiles.co.uk, the entire package also comes with totally free and fast delivery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | Unlimited texts and mins | 45GB data | Plan length: 24 months | EE | Upfront cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £36.00 | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

This is simply a fantastic all-round tech package from Mobiles.co.uk, which have bundled the superb Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship phone along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch with a quality SIM plan from EE. What we like most about the deal is the fact that you don't have to drop a penny upfront, with the phone and smartwatch costing nothing, as well as the still affordable monthly fee of just £36 per month. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

In our official Samsung Galaxy S10 review we said the phone "gets just about everything right, and is a stunning all-round package". We gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars, which is why we find it so easy to recommend — it's a truly fantastic Android phone.

Like the idea of a quality Samsung Galaxy S10 deal but would prefer to be with a different mobile network? Then be sure to check out today's very best prices on the handset below.