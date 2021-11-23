Best Virgin Media broadband deals before Black Friday revealed

With Black Friday fast approaching, T3 has been gleefully counting down the days until shoppers get full access to this year’s biggest sales bonanza. Fortunately, there are already a number of early Black Friday deals up for grabs and today we can add another huge name to that list. TV and internet provider Virgin Media has just kicked off its own range of early Black Friday deals and there's never been a better time to get involved.

Over the last few years, Virgin Media has routinely offered great discounts during Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday – and this year is no different. Virgin's all-inclusive bundles and mobile deals have been slashed in price as the internet and TV provider launches its Black Friday bargains. Here is all you need to know about Virgin Media TV and deals that are now available:

| was £44, now £25 at Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | was £44, now £25 at Virgin

Charged monthly and for busy households with 5-9 devices. Users get a Virgin Media WiFi Hub and can expect 108Mbps average download speed, as well as 10Mbps average upload speed

M200 Fibre Broadband | was £50, now £31 at Virgin M200 Fibre Broadband | was £50, now £31 at Virgin

Charged monthly and for busy households with 10 plus devices. Users get a Virgin Media WiFi Hub and can expect 213Mbps average download speed, as well as 20Mbps average upload speed

M350 Fibre Broadband | was £56, now £37 at Virgin M350 Fibre Broadband | was £56, now £37 at Virgin Charged monthly and for households that HD stream, game, and use a range of smart devices, all at the same time. Users get a Virgin Media WiFi Hub and can expect 362Mbps average download speed, as well as 36Mbps average upload speed.

M500 Fibre Broadband | was £62, now £43 at Virgin M500 Fibre Broadband | was £62, now £43 at Virgin Charged monthly, and a supercharged option for lightning fats downloads and super-connected homes. Users get a Virgin Media WiFi Hub and can expect 516Mbps average download speed, as well as 36Mbps average upload speed.

Of course, lots of customers will want to combine TV and broadband packages to get the best savings. And don't just take our word for it: Mixing and matching on Virgin's various deals is a "great way to save money and streamline your monthly bills," according to Virgin Media's website.

Virgin Media isn't alone in offering an early Broadband sales blitz. There are some fantastic deals out there, and we've compiled some of the best early offers for you to get stuck into. We've also got a fantastic Broadband deals page to help you navigate the jargon-heavy side of Wi-Fi connectivity. Virgin isn't only TV and broadband provider on the market, so it's well worth shopping around for the best deals.