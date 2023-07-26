Check out these great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official and available to order for shipping from 11 August 2023. There's even better news too – like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can get one with an amazing offer or two if you pre-order by midnight 10 August.

So, read on for the best pre-order Flip 5 deals we've found in the UK.

You can also see all the best US Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals here.

Order from Samsung direct

If you opt to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung itself, you can currently get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model. That offer will only last until the pre-order period is over, however.

Get double storage when you pre-order from Samsung The 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently available for £1,049 – the same price as the 256GB model.

EE deals start at £61

EE will also honour the double storage deal, with its 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans starting at £61 per month on a 24-month contract (with a £120 upfront fee).

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on EE from £61 per month EE is offering the Flip 5 with a fair few plans, including a very decent £61 for the phone and 5GB of data. It'll also give you up to £576 when you trade in an older handset.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from £29 per month on Three

As with the other networks, Three is also offering the double storage deal and that means you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from just £29 per month and an upfront payment of £55. That's on a 26-month contract.

Plans start as little as £13 per month for 2GB of data.

Three offers the Flip 5 with 2GB of data from just £42 per month If you pre-order the 512GB Z Flip 5 from Three, you can add a 2GB data plan and just pay as little as £42 per month.

O2 gives you unlimited data for just £57.30 per month

Another deal with double storage if you pre-order, O2's offer could save you a bundle if you're willing to sign up for a 36-month contract. It's offering unlimited data, minutes and texts, plus the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a combined monthly fee of just £57.30. And you only have to pay £30 upfront too.

Get unlimited data and the Z Flip 5 for just £57.30 per month with O2 This great deal from O2 means you only have to pay £30 upfront for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Vodafone offers up to £744 when you trade-in

As well as the double storage, Vodafone will give you a fair amount back when you trade-in an older phone – it could result in up to £744 off the overall bill.

It's plans even start at just £34 per month.

Get up to £744 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Vodafone with a supported trade-in Plans for the Z Flip 5 start at £36 per month with 8GB of data at Vodafone. And with just £49 needed as an upfront payment.

Sky's double deal means you get twice the data as well as the storage

Sky Mobile is offering a data boost as well as the storage increase during the pre-order period. It'll give you 24GB on a plan that's normally 12GB, or a whopping 100GB on a 50GB plan.

Get double data as well as storage with Sky Mobile Sky is doubling both its 12GB and 50GB data plans for Flip 5 pre-orders, resulting in 24GB and 100GB for the same price.

More deals

We'll continue to hunt for great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals. Remember though, if you want to make the most of the double storage deal that all networks are offering, you need to have placed your pre-order by midnight 10 August 2023.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will start to ship on 11 August 2023.