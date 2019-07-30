Best PS5 games: top PlayStation 5 titles to look forward to

The PlayStation 5 is coming and, thanks to an official soft reveal of the system by PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny, we now know it's going to be a pixel-pushing powerhouse of a gaming console. A system that will simply excel in delivering eye-popping and immersive games for next-generation PlayStation users to enjoy.

And, while Sony has confirmed there'll be no PS5 launch before May 2020, the console is slated to launch sometime next year (currently slated to hit store shelves in November), which means that we're currently seeing plenty of rumours and leaks pointing toward which already-announced games will appear on the next-gen console, and what exclusives are being planned.

As we can't wait to get our hands on the PlayStation 5 and load-up those eagerly awaiting titles, here we will be presenting what we consider the best PS5 games that either have been officially confirmed, or heavily rumoured to feature on Sony's next-gen system. We'll keep this article updated as new rumours trickle in, so come back and find out whether you're most anticipated has made the list.

The most exciting thing for PlayStation gamers right now is, unlike the PlayStation 4 launch window, which was largely devoid of absolutely killer PS4 games, the PS5 is already looking like it could have one of the best first year game lineups ever.

The next Black Ops has been confirmed by Kotaku to "likely be a cross-gen game" on both PS5 and PS4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 The Cold War shooter is locked and loaded for a fall 2020 deployment Reasons to buy + Ready to deploy in fall 2020 + Set during the Cold War + Real heritage in top FPS action

The worst kept secret in the gaming industry right now is that the PS5 is coming out next year in 2020 (along with the next Xbox), and one of the titles that, according to respected gaming news site Kotaku, is due to get a cross-platform release on it is Call of Duty: Black Ops 5.

According to the recent Kotaku report, which also confirmed that the title was set during the Cold War time period and was being headed up by Californian-based game maker Treyarch, the next CODBLOPS "will likely be a cross-gen game, to coincide with the launch of the next PlayStation and Xbox, which are also expected in the fall of 2020."

A fall release date for Black Ops 5 makes perfect sense as well if it is indeed a cross-gen game, as that way it could both be ready for the PS5 launch, as well as be available during the crucial sales period during the Winter holiday season on PS4, too. Check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review for an idea of timing.

No details of just how the Black Ops 5 will be improved on PS5 have yet to be released, however we're guessing the PlayStation 5's powerful new hardware will allow higher resolutions and frame rates to be achieved, as well as much faster loading thanks to the system's rapid SSD.

The unique world of Horizon Zero Dawn would look incredible running on the PlayStation 5.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 The incredible PlayStation exclusive that would be a perfect PS5 launch title Reasons to buy + PlayStation exclusive title + PS5 power could help fill out world + Timing right for launch window release + Would load rapidly on PS5's SSD

One of the reasons why the PlayStation 4 ended up absolutely smoking the Xbox One in terms of sales this generation was because of its pure focus on games, and Sony's raft of top exclusives, such as God of War, Gravity Rush 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn specifically turning gamers' heads.

Now while we would certainly love to see a new God of War or Gravity Rush on PS5, we think one of the coolest and, considering the last game's release date (2017), most plausible PlayStation 5 games we could see during the new console's launch window is Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

The original game delivered an amazing far-future game world to explore where gigantic robotic machines ruled the Earth, and with addictive open-world Tomb Raider-style action RPG gameplay, it soon won gamers over despite its flaws, which included a rather barren game world, questionable voice acting, and long loading times.

A PS5 sequel, though, with the console's next-gen AMD Navi GPU and 8-core Zen 2 CPU power on tap, would allow Horizon's maker, Guerrilla Games, to really flesh out the game world and present it in even greater fidelity. Equally, with the game running off the PS5's super-fast SSD, then those long load times of the original would be a thing of the past.

Dystopian robotic dinosaur stompy action T3 wants, and on PlayStation 5 Horizon Zero Dawn 2 would look simply incredible.

With Ryzen and Navi hardware locked and loaded, the PS5 looks like a perfect partner for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 The dystopian cyberpunk RPG that literally everyone is waiting for Reasons to buy + From the makers of The Witcher + Graphically it looks stunning + Deep RPG customisation and choice + Based on established IP Check Amazon

The hotly-anticipated new title from CD Projekt, the fine fellows behind the stunning The Witcher series, Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming RPG set in a futuristic, dystopian California.

The game offers an open world and allows the player to choose from eight different "Edgerunners", operatives that serve society in Night City (the fictional setting for the game's story) and then control and customise them as they see fit. According to decisions the player makes, various alternate endings are possible.

On top of the simply awesome 48-minute gameplay trailer that dropped in August last year, we've also just got a new trailer at E3 2019 for the much-wanted title, too, which is due for release on April 16, 2020 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

No mention has yet been made of a PS5 version of the game, however, with the PS5 set to be released next year, too, it doesn't take a lot of reasoning at all to conclude a PlayStation 5 edition is highly likely, offering greater graphical effects, frame rates, and resolutions than on the current-gen game versions.

Indeed, a PS5 version of the game would really make the most of Cyberpunk's powerful REDengine 4, as well as the super cool Blade Runner-style art design. The PS5's officially confirmed Radeon Navi GPU, Ryzen 7nm Zen 2 CPU, and super-fast SSD should be perfect for making Cyberpunk look and run great.

Ghost of Tsushima looks shut up and take our money brilliant. It could be one of the best PS5 games at launch...

Ghost of Tsushima The Samurai epic would look stunning on PlayStation 5 Reasons to buy + Feudal Japan setting is super cool + Sword play looks amazing + Authentic Japanese score + Cinematic presentation

Since Ghost of Tsushima's gameplay was shown off in an amazing trailer at E3 last year, we've literally been praying to the gaming gods that it gets a PS5 launch.

Now chances are the Samurai epic, which sees the player take control of Samurai Jin Sakai during the 1274 CE Mongol invasion of Japan, will launch first on PS4, as it was first announced way back in 2017. However, since the trailer launch last year, developer SuckerPunch has gone very, very quiet, fuelling rumours that the game is being prepared for a dual PS4 and PS5 release.

Judging by the stunning art style and cinematic presentation, the PS5 really would be the ideal console to do a gorgeous game like this justice. The authentic-looking characters, environments and weapons would be given a greater level of immersion if they could be run with PS5-level resolutions (4K to 8K with HDR), frame rates (60 fps+) and special effects.

The PS5's custom-designed 3D audio chip would also really help make the most of the game's incredible musical score (played with authentic-for-the-period Japanese instruments) and audio, with the gaming experience taken to new levels of enjoyment and immersion.

Kratos is waiting for the PS5 God of War 2 call. (Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

God of War 2 The perfect PS5 mega exclusive to wage war on the next Xbox Reasons to buy + Original PS4 reboot was insanely good + Perfect launch window title for PS5 + Exclusive to PlayStation

God of War 2 is coming. Yes, nothing official has been announced, however thanks to a whole host of job listings appearing on developer Sony Santa Monica's careers website, it's one of the worst kept secrets in the industry right now.

To be honest, after the flawless, perfect scores that the original PS4 reboot received back in 2018, it was pretty obvious that a sequel would be forthcoming, but with the PS5 now officially confirmed in all but name, and slated for a holidays 2020 release date, a stunning sequel powered by next-gen technology seems literally written in the runes.

And on PS5 God of War 2 would no doubt look brilliant and play fantastically well. With 120Hz, 60fps, 4K gaming possible - or, whisper it, 8K and 30fps - Kratos and a no-doubt now grown up Atreus would be able to wage war like never seen before and the technology on offer would also allow Santa Monica to really expand how they tell the new story.

Whether or not God of War 2 will be a cross-platform release remains to be seen, but there's no doubting a new game could launch on the current gen, and as the original game looked so good (especially running on PS4 Pro) we're sure it would still be top fun to play.

However, the fact that God of War director Corey Barlog confirmed that DLC plans for the original game were dropped for being "too ambitious" indicates to us here at T3 that the next game will be an order of magnitude jump forward, and not just a more-of-the-same cheapo sequel.

As to what we can expect from God of War 2, a recent discovery by God of War fans in a an anniversary dynamic theme for the series seems to indicate that the setting will be Ragnarok (the Nordic apocalypse). We can't wait!

Open world games are a genre that will benefit massively from the PS5's powerful new hardware.

GTA 6 (VI) A new Grand Theft Auto on PS5 is a mouth-watering proposition Reasons to buy + Open world would look epic + SSD would allow for larger world + Timing is right for PS5 launch window

It's been 6 years since GTA V hit game consoles and, after its maker Rockstar Games released the incredible Red Dead Redemption 2 at the end of last year, naturally industry speculation has shifted to focus on when a sequel to the open-world crime sandbox will arrive.

To date, there has been almost no indication of what GTA VI will be or when it will be released, however, considering that both the PS5 and next Xbox flagship consoles are now slated for release in 2020, we'd be incredibly surprised if the game launched on the outgoing current console generation.

That's because if there is one genre that is going to benefit most from the PlayStation 5's powerful next-gen hardware, it is open-world games. By being able to tap into the PS5's Ryzen and Navi technology, the world of GTA VI will be able to be rendered at higher resolutions and with greater draw distances, while thanks the console's rapid solid state drive loading times will be slashed.

As shown in the official PS5 soft reveal, the system's SSD should also allow the open-world of GTA VI to be continuously loaded during play much faster, too, allowing the player to move through it quicker without texture or geometry pop-in issues. Could this lead to the next GTA to be set not just over an extended city area, but actually over an entire area, with multiple cities, towns and natural environments? Our mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Here's hoping that GTA VI launches on the PS5, either at launch or during its first year on the market.

The PS5's power would allow Bethesda to kick The Elder Scrolls VI off the creaking and janky Creation Engine.

The Elder Scrolls VI A successor to Skyrim running at 4K HDR and 60 fps+? Hell yes! Reasons to buy + New game engine facilitated + PC-level performance enabled + Incredible open-world scale

Talking of games with potential release dates that line up with the rumoured release window for the PS5, the next game in Bethesda Game Studios' Elder Scrolls franchise, Elder Scrolls VI, is one of the biggest and most anticipated.

The fourth game in the series, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, was released in 2006 and then the fifth game in the series, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, was released five years later in 2011. As such, that would indicate that we are now well overdue a new Elder Scrolls game and, considering the series' penchant for wide-open worlds and spectacular draw distances, there would be no better system to run it than a PS5.

Unfortunately, we're still largely in the dark as to when The Elder Scrolls VI will launch, or even where it will be set. In June last year Bethesda Softworks, the game's maker, put out a very brief teaser trailer, but that only showed a sweeping coastal landscape with a castle, as well as the game's name, which was "The Elder Scrolls VI".

Up until now, The Elder Scroll games have always looked and, arguably, played best on PC, with the game's stock clunky game engine displayed best once heavily modded and presented with PC-levels of graphical fidelity.

However, with the PS5 and Xbox Two architecture's reportedly closer to a PC environment than ever before, and loaded with AMD's Ryzen CPU tech and Navi GPU tech, we have high hopes the PlayStation 5 version of the VI, when it is surely released, will have to make little if any visual compromises at all. This powerful hardware should also facilitate Bethesda finally shifting the series off the dated Creation Engine.

Just imagine a PS5 console running The Elder Scrolls VI with a brand new, visually stunning game engine at 4K resolution and with HDR enabled and a 60 fps+ resolution. We know, it is the stuff of RPG dreams.

Hideo Kojima game Death Stranding now seems set for a dual-platform PS4 and PS5 release.

Death Stranding A PS5 and PS4 two-platform release seems now very likely Reasons to buy + It's Hideo Kojima's next game + Cinematic style would suit 8K, HDR + Mark Cerny smiled Check Amazon

When PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny recently was asked about whether upcoming Hideo Kokima title Death Stranding would be released on PS5, according to a Wired report "a spokesperson in the room repeated that the game would be released for PS4, but Cerny’s smile and pregnant pause invites speculation that it will in fact be a two-platform release."

And, to us here at T3, that makes perfect sense. From the trailers we've seen so far, Kojima's new title looks very impressive graphically, and as he has always done in his games, the style and tone feel incredibly cinematic. The PS5's ability to support 8K HDR graphics would make it perfect for displaying the game's engine, which allows for stunningly realistic characters to be rendered.

Death Stranding has been confirmed to be launching on November 8, 2019 (Kojima originally said that the game would launch before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics), however whether that is for the current gen only, with a PS5 version coming later, remains to be seen.

The current generation version will likely offer 4K, 30 fps gameplay on PS4 Pro, while the PS5 variant is currently tipped to get 8K, 30/60 fps options.

2018's awesome Spider-Man game can load 18-times faster on PS5. Imagine a far bigger sequel that really taps into the PlayStation 5's immense power.

Spider-Man 2 The famous web-slinger would be right at home on PS5 Reasons to buy + Bigger game world enabled + Smoother, faster web-slinging + Much faster load times

The PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man was one of 2018's very best games, with more than 9 million gamers picking up a copy so they could don the Spidey suit and swing through the Big Apple.

A sequel, though unconfirmed right now, therefore appears absolutely nailed on for Insomniac Games and, considering that the original game's last piece of DLC only landed last December, a follow up appearing anytime soon on PS4 seems incredibly unlikely.

However, a sequel launching, say, at the end of the PS5's first year on sale or during its second seems very plausible, and the new console would allow Insomniac to really broaden their horizons in terms of design and execution.

The largely non-interactable world of the first game could be given a real jolt, with the power on tap in the PS5 allowing more NPCs, environmental details and, crucially, the ability to visit both indoor and outdoor locals without lengthy loading screens. It would be awfully nice to go get shouted at by J. Jonah Jameson at The Daily Bugle, for example, without having to sit through a boring you're-going-inside-a-building transition.

The fact that Mark Cerny himself has confirmed that the new SSD in the PlayStation 5 allows the original Spider-Man to load 18-times faster than on PS4 also indicates that the sequel would load initially much faster, too, while the fact that more in-game assets could be addressed and then loaded much quicker means that Spider-Man himself should be able to move through it quicker and at a smoother frame-rate as well.

Daedalic Entertainment is planning to release Gollum on "all relevant console platforms at that time."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Journey back to Middle-earth on PS5 Reasons to buy + Rich The Lord of the Rings world + Action-adventure game + Loads of decisions to make

As broke originally by The Hollywood Reporter, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a new game currently in the works by German developer Daedalic Entertainment that is slated for release on PC and "all relevant console platforms at that time."

Now, with the PS5 slated for release next year, in 2020, that means that it would 100 per cent fall under that "all relevant console platforms at that time" statement. And that's a great thing, as the PS5's graphical power would be a perfect partner for bringing both the infamous protagonist and the world around him to life.

Imagine the awesome lighting effects that could be achieved in caves and forests with the PlayStation 5's ray tracing-capable GPU. It would lead to some incredibly immersive gaming for sure.

As to the story, Daedalic CEO and co-founder Carsten Fichtelmann has revealed that "we have the story that we all know from the book, but everything that happens to him before he appears in the book are the main things we will see in our game. We will tell the story before he first appears in the books."

Just imagine the bullet physics and vast in-game worlds that would be possible in a PS5 Sniper Elite game… (Image credit: Rebellion)

Sniper Elite 5 Ultra high definition, 120Hz head shots incoming Reasons to buy + PS5 power takes bullet physics to next level + Incredibly large mission environments + Hear even twigs snap with new audio chip

Developer of the Sniper Elite series, Rebellion, has already confirmed that it is hard at work on Sniper Elite 5, with a development update earlier in the year stating that, "the next major title in the Sniper Elite series, following in the footsteps of the widely acclaimed Sniper Elite 4, is now in development".

And, while no platforms have yet been mentioned for the fifth installment of the long-range killing simulator, Rebellion has confirmed that "more details on the next major title in the Sniper Elite series will be unveiled in 2020", which funnily enough is the year that the PS5 and Xbox Two are slated to launch.

A new Sniper Elite title on PS5 would be truly epic, with the console's insane power allowing for never-before-seen bullet physics, incredibly large in-game worlds in which to camp and kill, as well as super immersive sound effects thanks to the machine's custom 3D audio unit.

Interestingly, Rebellion has also revealed that it is working on a new "standalone Sniper Elite game for VR devices", too, so we could very well see a PS5 and PS VR doubly whammy of titles launching toward the end of next year, or in 2021.

"That's not a knife… that's a knife." (Image credit: Techland Publishing)

Dying Light 2 First-person survival horror like you've never experienced before Reasons to buy + Designed from the off to be cross-gen + Sequel to well-reviewed Dying Light + Visual showcase will be well served on PS5 + Story by legendary Chris Avellone

In a post-E3 2019 interview with Dying Light developer Techland, the game-maker confirmed to wccftech that "the plan since the beginning of production has been to make Dying Light 2 a cross-generation title".

And, considering that the title is already confirmed for PC, Xbox One and PS4, that seems to pretty much confirm that we can expect to see a PS5 version of the game. And especially considering the title is due to be launched next year, which is when the PlayStation 5 is set for release.

And a PS5 version of the game would be ideal, as a huge part of the Dying Light experience is about fast-paced and graphically impressive first-person movement and combat, with parkour a key feature. As such, if the game can call upon the PS5's powerful new GPU for fancy visual effects like ray tracing, and also its 7nm CPU and SSD storage to process the in-game virtual worlds with zero lag, then moving and fighting through them should be an incredibly immersive, eye-popping experience.

Which combined with the game's penchant for delivering maximum player choice whenever possible (just watch the E3 2019 trailer to get a flavour), and it is easy to get very excited about Dying Light 2. Hopefully we can look forward to a PS5 launch window release in the back half of 2020.