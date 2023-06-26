Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on 11-12 July 2023, and as always, we expect some of the best Apple Watch deals to materialise during the two-day sales extravaganza. Of course, there will be offers on other Apple products, but in this article, we'll focus on cheap wearable options from the Cupertino-based brand.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a MacBook, iPad or AirPods, Apple products are always hunted after during any sales season. While deep discounts on Apple Watches are few and far between, it's not impossible we'll see some decent Apple Watch offers during Prime Day 2023. This is especially true if you're expanding your search to older Apple wearables.

Of course, most of us will want to buy a cheap Apple Watch Ultra or an Apple Watch Series 8. However, it's more likely we'll see the best sales on the Apple Watch Series 7 or even the Apple Watch Series 6. Not to mention the original Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch accessories – if you're after new straps or other attachments, Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is the best place to start.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2023

When it comes to Apple deals, the discounts you can find are often quite small. As Apple is in such high demand, and the company rarely run deals on their own, so you’ll need to look at third-party retailers like Amazon to find a decent Apple Watch deal.

Even so, Amazon and other retailers may only offer small discounts (typically around 5-15%) due to Apple’s popularity. That said, the Apple Watch and AirPods are often found at some of their cheapest-ever prices at Amazon, and this looks to continue during the 2023 Prime Day sale.

One of the best ways to find discounts on the Apple Watch is by choosing an unusual strap/case combination. For example, the Apple Watch Series 7 hit a low price of £298 in the UK last year and was only available in the Green/Clover colour at that price.

Another tip is to shop for a Renewed Apple Watch. In the Apple Watch product title, you might see (Renewed), which means the product is refurbished, fully functional and in good condition. Renewed Apple Watches are still high quality and are often found at cheaper prices and with bigger discounts. They also come with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee.