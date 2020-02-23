Best noise cancelling headphones deals: Bose QuietComfort 35 II near Black Friday price, Beats and Sony over-ears and true wireless offers

Bose QuietComfort 35 II has a good deal on right now, but dare you venture into more stylish waters and try the Bowers and Wilkins PX instead? In the realm of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones – over-ear headphones specifically – everyone thinks of Bose but B&W's cans are actually better. They're on sale now because Bowers has some replacement headphones… But to be quite honest, Bowers' new ones look really boring and don't sound all that much better.

• Buy Bowers & Wilkins PX for £223 at Amazon. Was £330, save £107

If you are a confirmed Bose-o-phile, there are also deals on the even more elderly QC35 II as well as its sprightly replacement Bose NC 700…

If you prefer in-ear noise cancelling, that's great as Sony WF-1000XM3 (review) has this discount.

• Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless with noise cancelling was £230 now £165 – save £65 at Amazon UK

Continuing on a Sony tip, there's also a great deal still to be had on its over-ear headphones – WH-1000xm3. Despite the arrival of B&W's PX7 and Bose's NC 700, these are still officially the best noise cancelling headphones any man, woman or person of other gender can purchase. Amazon has been running this one for ages now, yet still no other big retailer has come near matching it.

• Sony WH-1000XM3 | Was £330 | Now £244 | Save £86 at Amazon

The price of Bose's newer noise cancelling headphones seems to have settled at just under 300 quid.

• Bose 700 Noise Cancelling 700 £299 – save £50

• Buy from John Lewis also for £299 with 2-year guarantee

Those who are down with Beats by Dr Dre should make haste to Currys for this big-ass deal.

• Beats by Dr Dre Studio 3 Wireless £199 – save £100

How about the USA?

• Bose QC35 II $218 – was $350 at Amazon.com, saving a big $132

If you're looking for Beats, there are deals on Studio 3 Wireless and even the newer, and also excellent, Solo Pro noise cancelling on-ear headphones.

The only question is, which one should you get? Good as the Bose is, I recommend the Bowers & Wilkins PX, either of the above Sony options, or the newer Bose 700 over the QuietComfort headphones. If you don't mind its 'striking' looks, the Beats Studio 3 also outperforms QC35 2, the elderly Bose stalwart. But I expect you will disobey me and buy the more popular Bose – fair enough, they are still perfectly good headphones, and everyone has them.

Why you should buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The Mk II version of QC35 adds a button to awake Google Assistant or Alexa, meaning that the headphones now excel as a music product, headset for making phone calls, and a sort of AI butler.

Active noise cancelling is absolutely superb. It can be dialled up or down via the app to suit your location, and there is also a button to allow audio passthrough, so you can talk to your aeroplane's air crew, for instance, without the tiresome need to remove your headphones.

The sound quality with ANC on is very good indeed. It's perhaps not as exciting as the rival noise cancellers from, Sony, Beats or Bowers & Wilkins, but it's very listenable, and not tiring. Comfort is exemplary and the battery lasts 20 hours or so per charge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II basically invented the market for premium wireless, noise-cancelling headphones. All the other brands have been scrabbling to catch up ever since, and the QC35 II remains a stunning pair of headphones, and probably the most successful of the last decade in terms of units sold and $£ generated.

Even Bose themselves will tell you that, while the new Noise Cancelling 700 has several improved features, including touch controls and very clever enhancement of your speech for calls and AI assistants, the sound and noise cancelling in them is actually not that different from the QC35 II.

Why you should buy Beats by Dr Dre Studio3 Wireless

These Apple-powered over-ear headphones boast astonishingly good active noise cancelling (ANC) which actually adapts to your surroundings. The Studio3 Wireless detects different types of noise and then terminates them with extreme prejudice, quelling everything from aeroplane cabin noise to office 'banter' to, most impressive of all, gusts of wind. And wind is like Kryptonite to most ANC headphones.

Audio retains the usual Beats sonic characteristics – bassy and forceful – but in a way more subtle manner than previous headphones from the brand. These are truly musical. Battery life is 22 hours with ANC on and an insane 40 hours with it off. As usual with Beats headphones, a short charge will give you several hours more battery life. Pairing with Apple devices is super quick and slick thanks to Apple's equivalent of NFC. Not that it's exactly slow or clumsy when pairing with non-Apple devices, in the usual Bluetooth manner.