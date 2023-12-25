Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max cases: the 5 best case options to protect your new iPhone

There's no doubt that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones you can buy right now, but it's also one of the most expensive: pricing starts at £1199 / $1199 / AU$2,199 for the 256GB model, and then goes up from there. Even with the stronger titanium frame that Apple has introduced this year, this isn't a handset you want to be taking a chance with.

That's where the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases come in: stylish and robust wrappers for your iPhone that can guard against drops, knocks, spills, and more. The right case can also let you stamp your personal style on your 6.7-inch iPhone, as you get a much wider choice of colours and finishes than the rather ho-hum default options.

In this round-up of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, we've selected some of the top picks in terms of value, design, and of course protection. As we've limited ourselves to just five options, you can be sure these are the cream of the crop – and any of them will do an excellent job at keeping your iPhone 15 Pro Max protected.

Mous Limitless 5.0: £59.99 at Amazon The Mous Limitless 5.0 case isn't the cheapest that you're going to come across, but it is one of the most well-made, and one of the toughest: it's made from carbon fibre, and can protect your iPhone against some pretty severe drops and shocks. There are a choice of several backplate styles, and it's slimline too – one of those cases that doesn't add much to your iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of how much it weighs or how much space it takes up.

Torro Leather Case: £34.99 at Amazon There's lots to like about this cowhide leather case from Torro: it gives you some level of shock absorption, but the real appeal is in the elegant look it adds to your iPhone 15 Pro Max (you've got seven different colour options to pick from, too). There's also a kickstand included for easier video calls and video watching, as well as an integrated card holder so you don't have to worry about storing your cards and your cash notes somewhere else.

Zagg Milan: £34.99 at Amazon We very much like the iridescent colour effect of this snap-on iPhone 15 Pro Max case from Zagg, but it's not all about the appearance: it'll also keep your precious handset protected against drops of up to 4 metres (or a little over 13 feet) thanks to its graphene construction, and it's compatible with most MagSafe chargers as well. You don't have to worry about scratches or yellowing with this case, and it comes at a very reasonable price point too.

Pitaka Magnetic Case: £59.99 at Amazon If you want your iPhone 15 Pro Max case to be both slimline and strong, offering a high level of protection without a lot of bulk, then the magnetic case from Pitaka is a sensible choice. It's made from ultra-strength aramid fibre, it works with MagSafe chargers, and you'll barely notice it's there. The case comes with a raised metal camera bezel as well, to help protect the three cameras jutting out from the back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.