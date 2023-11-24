I found the best Fjallraven Kanken Black Friday deal on the internet right now

The Fjallraven Kanken is an iconic backpack design that has been going strong since the 1970s. What makes it enduring isn't its adorable look, though; it's a durable and versatile receptacle with plenty of organisational prowess to boot. Fjallraven doesn't do Black Friday, but I found a Kanken Black Friday deal anyway, which isn't a bad one either!

In case this deal runs out before you get around to clicking through – which I assume will happen sooner rather than later – other retailers also have offers on the backpack, not as good as Parasol. Urban Outfitters is selling the black colourway for £66, and you can get hold of the Rainbow Sling variety at La Redoute for £60.

Fjallraven Kanken Art Classic Backpack: was £90 , now £48 at Parasol

The Classic Kanken Bag in this lovely Birch Forest colourway is a feast for the eyes. The bag offers a spacious main compartment with an inner pocket, a zip-close front pocket and two side pockets. Use the code 20BF at the checkout to get an extra 20% off, which brings the price down to £48.

Whether you're using it for work, travel, school or adventure, Fjallraven's Kanken has got you covered and is worth the price tag – especially with this offer! The brand has other bags, of course, but everyone should own a Kanken before they get any other hiking backpacks from Fjallraven.

For accessories, including t-shirts, hats, wallets, and more, check out AlpineTrek's Black Friday Fjallravem outlet sale, and for everything else, T3's best Black Friday deals roundup!