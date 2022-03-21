Best fitness app subscription deals for March 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Due to the pandemic and lockdown, gyms were forced to close their doors and we all turned to home workouts and exercise videos to stay fit. While the main restrictions have eased, many people still prefer to workout from home and the popularity of fitness apps is still going strong.

If you’re looking for fitness inspiration or want to challenge yourself, fitness app subscriptions are a great way to unlock new workouts and start a new health journey. There are so many fitness apps on the market today tailored to specific workouts like yoga, running, HIIT and more.

Many fitness subscriptions require a monthly fee but there are tons of free apps available and you can always head to YouTube for free workout videos and tutorials. These apps are available to download on iOS and Android devices and can be streamed to your TV, laptop or tablet.

Below, we’ve found the best fitness app subscription deals for this month. Black Friday and New Years sales is where we typically see the biggest price cuts on fitness apps but make sure to keep an eye out throughout the year for special discounts.

Best fitness app deals today

Apple Fitness+: £9.99 a month

Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness service powered by Apple Watch. Therefore it goes without saying that you’ll need an Apple Watch to use this app – find the best Apple Watch deals here . When you buy an Apple Watch, you get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free before paying £9.99 a month. With new workouts added every week, Apple Fitness+ has a wide variety of exercises available and it connects with the Apple Watch to show off your statistics. See our Apple Fitness+ review for more details.

The Body Coach app: £14.99 a month

Joe Wicks a.k.a The Body Coach is known for his workout videos, cooking books and now, fitness app. The Body Coach app has exclusive workouts, recipes and popular fitness coaches that you can’t find on the YouTube channel. The Body Coach app comes with a 7 day free trial, and you can pay monthly (£14.99), quarterly (£12.66 a month = £37.99 for 3 months) or yearly (£7.50 a month = £89.99 for 12 months).

Centr: £7.83 a month

If you’re obsessed with getting a Marvel physique, try Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app: Centr. Centr is the fitness subscription which offers workouts, meal plans and advice from Chris Hemsworth’s team of experts. There are many specialist programmes to choose from like Power, Align, Fusion and masterclasses. Centr comes with a free trial and plans start from as little as £7.83 a month. Check out our Centr review for more.

ClassPass: £15 a month

ClassPass gives you worldwide access to gyms, classes, spas and salons. It’s a great app to use if you want to try different classes or if you’re in a different location but want to hit the gym. ClassPass works on a credit system, where you use credits to access these places. After your 14 day free trial, you start with 50 credits which translates to £50 a month. The lowest subscription price is £15 which gives you 9 credits and goes up to £109 for 100 credits.

Fiit: £20 a month

Fiit is the #1 rated fitness app available to download on your phone, laptop and tablet or via the app on your TV (available on Sky or Amazon Prime). Fiit has hundreds of interactive workout classes with expert personal trainers. You can find on-demand or live classes, group workouts and training plans from entry level to expert. Fiit has a free 14 day trial before you pay £20 a month or £10 a month if you pick an annual subscription.

Fitbit Premium: £7.99 a month

Fitbit Premium is a handy fitness app which works alongside your Fitbit tracker or smartwatch. Similar to Apple Fitness+, you’ll need a Fitbit to use Fitbit Premium (see best Fitbit deals for more) and you’ll get a free 90 day trial. This subscription tracks everything from nutrition to readiness, plus sleep and stress insights. It also offers games and challenges to keep you motivated.

Freeletics: £10.16 a month

If you’re looking for digital coaching, Freeletics has hundreds of workouts and advice from top personal trainers. To get started with Freeletics, you’ll need to choose a training journey, organise your schedule and customise any other training needs. Freeletics has many payment and bundle options, including 3, 6 or 12 month subscriptions. The £10.16 a month price is the cheapest option and is for the Training Coach for 3 months.

Own Your Goals: £14 a month

Own Your Goals is Davina McCall’s fitness platform and community. It has a huge variety of workouts from different trainers, nutritional advice and community support. The challenges are the best part of this subscription and you can choose due to your goal or length of time e.g. the 30 Day Shape and Sculpt Challenge. Own Your Goals comes with a 14 day free trial and you can pay £14 a month, £29.99 for 3 months or £89.99 for 12 months.

Peloton: £12.99 a month

The Peloton app gives you access to thousands of classes with no equipment necessary. The app offers live on-demand classes and training programmes from top Peloton coaches. While you don’t need equipment, you can invest in a Peloton bike or buy a bike from a different company and use the cycling workouts in the app. The app has a 30 day free trial but if you’re a Peloton Bike or Tread owner, the app is included in your all-access membership.

Shreddy: £9.99 a month

Shreddy is a female focused fitness transformation app. The subscription comes with workout guides, live classes, meal plans and seasonal challenges like ‘Get Summer Shreddy’. The app also unlocks early bird access to restocks from the Shreddy brand which includes resistance bands, weights, protein powder and supplements. Shreddy tends to go down in price during challenges but it starts at £9.99 a month, £24.99 quarterly or £79.99 annually.