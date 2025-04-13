Polar’s new subscription feature lands in the shadow of Garmin’s Connect+ rollout

Polar has officially launched its new Fitness Programme, a subscription-based training service built around adaptive, heart rate-driven workouts, and the timing couldn’t be more on-the-nose.

As you probably know, wearable brand Garmin rolled out its Connect+ subscription service a mere two weeks ago, sparking conversation about the future of fitness apps and monetisation.

Even though I'm sure Polar didn't just whisk up Fitness Programme in the last two weeks, the fact that the company went ahead with the launch makes me think it's betting on athletes receiving the new feature in a more positive light.

So, what's on offer?

The Fitness Programme is an entirely new layer of personalised support, offering science-backed training plans that adapt to your recovery, sleep, and goals, according to Polar.

It integrates tightly with the existing wearable ecosystem, using real-time data from compatible running watches (and multisport watches) to craft workouts that scale with you over time.

Think 20 levels of progression, motivational rewards, and the ability to plug in your favourite activities, from running to rowing.

Of course, you can still plan workouts, use training plans, and sync with platforms like TrainingPeaks without spending a penny.

"We’ve listened closely to our community," says Joonas Rajaniemi, Business Director of Services at Polar, "and built Fitness Programme as a response to what they’ve told us they need."

How does Fitneese Programmem work?

The Fitness Programme creates a four-week training schedule tailored to your current physical condition, recovery status, and sleep insights.

Unlike traditional static programmes, Polar claims its version dynamically adjusts based on your training load.

It nudges you toward lighter workouts when your body needs a break and helps you avoid injury or burnout.

Each week includes a mix of cardio, strength, and mobility workouts, but the format is flexible.

You can choose your preferred training days, add your favourite sports, and make the programme work around your routine.

Weekly and monthly rewards help keep motivation levels up across the 20-tier journey.

Fitness Programme is now available to Android users in the UK, EU, and Norway, with iOS support arriving later in Q2.

It costs £8.49/month (approx. $11.12/ AU$17.83); all compatible Polar users can access a 14-day free trial. Head over to Polar to find out more.