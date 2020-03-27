The best Fitbit Versa Lite and Versa 2 deals: today's cheapest fitness tracker prices in the UK and US

Cheap Fitbit Versa 2 deals, anyone? Maybe we can tempt you with some Fitbit Versa or Versa Lite discounts? You'll find all the cheap Fitbit Versa family offers in the UK and US below.

In the UK John Lewis offers the Fitbit Versa 2 for the lowest price while the Fitbit Versa Lite is the cheapest at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Black/Carbon at John Lewis for £149, that's £51 off

• Buy the Fitbit Versa Lite in Marina Blue at Amazon UK for £124.95, was £149.99, save £25.04

In the US, we couldn't find any excellent Fitbit Versa 2 deals right now but you can still get a Fitbit Versa Lite at Walmart for $125.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy Fitbit Versa Lite in White for $125 at Walmart, RRP $159.95, you save $34.95

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch, Black/Carbon | Sale Price £149 | Was £199.99 | You save £51 at John Lewis

A refinement of the original Versa rather than a revolution, Versa 2 offers better styling and integrated Alexa smart assistant feature – Alexa can respond in text only rather than speaking, which is quite cool. Fitbit Pay lets you pay with your wrist and load compatible credit and debit cards to your Wallet in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Versa Lite fitness smartwatch, Marina Blue | Sale Price £124.95 | Was £149.99 | You save £25.04 at Amazon UK

Charges from 0-100% in two hours, the Fitbit Versa Lite tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes as well. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa Lite monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7. The beautiful 300 x 300 pixel screen is also touch screen enabled and the battery lasts for up to four days with typical usage.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 or Versa Lite fitness tracker

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

