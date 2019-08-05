Amazon's cheap Fitbit Versa deal that got cheaper just got EVEN cheaper

Yesterday the peach-hued Fitbit Versa was down to £155.99 but now the price has been further SLASHED by… £1! That makes it almost the same price as the more basic Versa Lite. Even better, you can have it in any colour you like, so long as it's… peach. There's also a decent price cut on the black one (it's down below £159).

The black and grey versions are around £160 but if you prefer 'periwinkle' or rose gold you'll have to pay £179 for your decadence. There are always cheap Fitbit deals on, you just need to know where to look, or you could be boring and just wait until Black Friday. To be honest this isn't the lowest price this has ever been, but it is a solid discount. If you like peach and/or black.

Track your steps, distance, active minutes and calories burned with the Versa. With Fitbit Pay contactless payments and swim tracking this is more fully featured than the Versa Lite but it's only about £20 more expensive today. Presumably the continued price cuts on this all weekend mean Amazon is really keen to shed the last few. So help them out, huh?View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa

The Versa mixes smartwatch features such as phone message and calendar notifications and a range of apps with Fitbit's usual activity tracking expertise. It's water-resistant to 50m and tracks your heart rate all day, and also during more intense exercise. It's able to auto-detect and track when you start running or cycling, and you also have the option of linking to your phone's GPS to track outdoor activities more accurately.

The Fitbit Versa works perfectly with the Fitbit app where you can find and analyse previous data from all your tracked activities. The Versa Lite also doubles up a sleep tracker: see how well you slept and set weekly sleep goals, set bedtime reminders and wake targets using the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Pay is handy if you use Santander, Revolut or a small handful of other UK banks.

