Best Buy is offering huge price cuts on Apple Watch Series 4 – just in time for Black Friday

If you've not yet jumped on the smartwatch bandwagon, there's never been a better time to snag one (after all, it is the season of Black Friday deals). Of course, for many users already invested in the Apple economy, there's only one watch for the job. Because the Apple Watch Series 5 is now gracing shelves, the very similar, and still excellent, Series 4 is now getting its price slashed at Best Buy.

A current, outstanding deal from the US retail giant sees the Apple Watch 40mm Series 4 with GPS and Cellular reduced to just $349 – that's a $100 slashed off its original price. But that's nothing compared to the amazing $300 discount applied to the larger 44mm model, which has been cut from $699 down to just $399 at Best Buy.

The deal is for a brand new, box-fresh Apple Watch Series 4, complete with a choice of Space Black or Silver aluminium case with the option of either a sport loop or sport band.

The model in question is the GPS and cellular-enabled Watch. With the option to add the watch to your data plan for messages delivered straight to your wrist, everywhere you go, this is a deal not to be missed. Featuring a sleek redesign of the Series 3, the Series 4 comes with a larger screen and improved health tracking in addition to the standard features and raft of apps available on the Apple store. It really is the best smartwatch money can buy.

Apple Watch fans should move fast, however, as these great deals are only around during the Black Friday period. In the market for a new smartwatch while prices are rock-bottom? This is the deal for you.

