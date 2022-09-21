Best Buy has tons of Dell laptop deals worth checking out right now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy is running a huge sale on Dell laptops and desktops right now, primarily around their Inspiron and XPS lines. Perfect for Back to School shoppers or just anyone looking to score a cheap deal on Dell's latest, some of Best Buy's deals are offering upwards of 40% off some seriously slick machines.

Some of the best Dell laptops (opens in new tab) are getting decent price cuts during the sale at Best Buy, many of which offer great budget-friendly options for students.

The best of which takes $250 off the Dell Inspiron 7506 (opens in new tab), dropping the price down to just $650 for a limited time. Sporting a powerful 11th Gen Intel i5 paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this Full HD laptop is a powerhouse for students and basic home/business use. For just $650, this is by far one of the best student laptop (opens in new tab) deals available today.

A few other laptop deals are also worth mentioning, albeit with slightly lesser savings than the Inspiron 7506. Dell's latest Inspiron 2-in-1 is getting a solid $200 discount during the sale, dropping down to just $599.99 (opens in new tab) for a limited time. Loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 APU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine is comparable yet slightly less powerful than the 7506. The 2-in-1 capability, however, offers way more versatility.

If you're hoping to grab a more premium machine, such as the Dell XPS 15 (opens in new tab), than Best Buy has you covered. An absolute beast of a laptop, loaded with an 11th Gen Intel i7, 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD, the Dell XPS 15 OLED Touch Screen is getting a massive $600 price drop down to just $1,799.99 (opens in new tab). It may be on the higher end price wise, but the discount this one is getting offers a much more palatable price point.

With prices comparable to Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), the laptop deals at Best Buy are an incredible chance to snag some of the best Dell laptop deals (opens in new tab) ahead of the holiday rush.

