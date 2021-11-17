The best Black Friday oven deals 2021

If you’re shopping for a cheap oven, our guide to the best Black Friday oven deals has the lowest current prices available today from NEFF, Miele, Zanussi, Bosch, Hotpoint and other trusted brands. Some of these prices are so good, you might not have to wait for the official best Black Friday deals to roll around.

We’ve been covering the holiday sales for years so we know that Black Friday is a superb time for snagging discounts on some of the best ovens for home cooking. Why? Because retailers are slashing their prices on current and older models, ready for new stock to arrive. This also means you can bag yourself a gleaming new oven ready for Christmas feasting at a much cheaper price. And with stock issues hitting different sectors, it might even be smarter to buy early this year.

If previous sales are anything to go by, we’ll see Black Friday oven deals on gas, electric, double and swish built-in ovens. For those who live in large households or who do big batch cooking, the best deals for you will no doubt be on double ovens. These have the largest capacity, so you can cram in more tasty treats at once.

To ensure you’re getting a genuinely good discount, double check the before price, and always buy from a retailer or manufacturer that has a clear returns policy if you change your mind.

We’ll be updating this page with the juiciest Black Friday oven deals as they arrive, but if you can’t wait or need a new oven now, here are today’s best prices on a range of top-rated models…

Today's best Black Friday oven sales

AEG SteamBake BES356010M Electric Steam Oven: was £419, now £349 at Currys AEG SteamBake BES356010M Electric Steam Oven: was £419, now £349 at Currys

Want a really affordable oven from a reliable name? Save £70 on this model from AEG, which looks like a premium oven, thanks to its steel finish. IT features AEG's SteamBake feature, and has a self-cleaning function.

Hisense BI5228PXUK Built In Electric Single Oven: was £349, now £279 at AO.com Hisense BI5228PXUK Built In Electric Single Oven: was £349, now £279 at AO.com

Save £70 on this large 70-litre oven – it's a great amount of space for the price. You've got a range of functions, including a pyrolytic cleaning feature. And a clever sensor stops the fans when you open the door, so you don't get hot air to the face every time.

AEG DEB331010M Electric Double Oven: was £689, now £509 at Currys AEG DEB331010M Electric Double Oven: was £689, now £509 at Currys

Make Christmas cooking go MUCH easier with this affordable double oven, and its tidy £180 saving. The top oven is 43 litres, and the bottom is 66, and both have an enamel coating to make them easy to clean. This is a really cheap way to take total control of your cooking options.

AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven: was £569, now £399 at Currys AEG BPS356020M Electric Oven: was £569, now £399 at Currys

This 71-litre convection oven is super-efficient, and feature's AEG's much-loved SteamBake tech, as well as pyrolytic cleaning to make life easier. Save £170 right now – it's a great buy from a loved brand.

