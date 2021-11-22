The best Black Friday dishwasher deals 2021

The best Black Friday dishwasher deals offer big discounts on top-rated models, making this a great time of year to upgrade for less. And with so many early sales flying around, some of the best Black Friday deals on dishwashers have already emerged. These include savings at mainstream retailers such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos, as well as Black Friday dishwasher deals from the brands themselves.

Expect to find many of the best dishwasher brands popping in the holiday sales too, including Samsung, Beko and Miele. But if you can’t wait for the best Black Friday dishwasher deals to land and you need to buy sooner, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular dishwashers below. Beneath each are today’s cheapest prices to help you save money.

When choosing the best deal for you, a good first step is to think about how often you will use your dishwasher. If the answer is daily, look for a good Black Friday dishwasher deal on models that offer eco-friendly modes (to save you money on frequent dish-washing), as well as machines with large capacities so that you can squeeze in more dishes per load. A quiet mode will help too, so you won’t be disturbed by any noise, especially in the evenings.

From our experience, the best Black Friday dishwasher deals cover built-in models as well as stand-alone, portable and countertop dishwashers. The latter are handy if you don’t have space for a plumbed-in standard dishwasher, and these are often much cheaper too.

Hotpoint 14-Place Full Size Dishwasher: was £379, now £299 at Very.co.uk Hotpoint 14-Place Full Size Dishwasher: was £379, now £299 at Very.co.uk

Save £80 on machine that's packed with useful features. 3D Zone Wash helps you put heavily soiled stuff in the right place for a maximum clean, colour coding makes it easier to maximise using the space, it's easy to set fast wash or half-load cycles, and it's really quiet.

Hisense 14-place integrated dishwasher: was £349, now £279 at AO.com Hisense 14-place integrated dishwasher: was £349, now £279 at AO.com

You'll save £70 in this integrated dishwasher, which features a 40-min wash setting, and can handle 14 place settings at once. There's also an eco cycle mode, or an 'intensive' cycle, that really turns the jets up to blast stubborn food.

Candy 10-Place Slimline Dishwasher: was £269, now £229 at Very,co.uk Candy 10-Place Slimline Dishwasher: was £269, now £229 at Very,co.uk

Save £40 on this slim dishwasher – it's just 45cm wide. It delivers 7 wash options, including a 32-min quick-wash programme.

Whirlpool Supreme Clean 14-Place Full Size Dishwasher: was £499, now £389 at Very.co.uk Whirlpool Supreme Clean 14-Place Full Size Dishwasher: was £499, now £389 at Very.co.uk

Save £110 on a psychic dishwasher! Well, sort-of psychic – Whirlpool's "6th Sense" technology (yes, it's called that) detects how clean the dishes are, and automatically tweaks its cleaning power to make sure that they get clean, but using only the energy and water necessary. You've also got a module third rack for cutlery, a way to load pots and pans vertically, freeing up space elsewhere.

