Best Black Friday deals on golf watches – for the canny shopper, Amazon is not the only option

Amidst the Black Friday deals, some of the best bargains can be found on GPS golf watches. Maybe you're looking for your first one, or perhaps you want to upgrade on the basic watch you bought just to see if you liked it. Either way, we've got you covered with some fantastic Black Friday deals on leading brands such as Garmin, Shot Scope and SkyCaddie.

As with anything else, the first place to look for the best deals on Black Friday is of course, Amazon. American Golf and Scottsdale should also be at the top of your list, while Hot Golf might just be the best place out there to pick up your golfing bargains..

• Shop all Amazon Black Friday golf deals now (opens in new tab)

• Shop all American Golf Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

• Shop all Hot Golf deals (opens in new tab) – Get a further 10% off all orders over £100

You can buy virtually anything on Amazon so naturally it’s a handy place for golf gear too. It isn’t always the cheapest when it comes to the latest equipment from the big brands but there are always bargains to be had on some of the older stuff, especially tech items like laser range finders and some of the best golf watches.

However, it isn’t necessarily the place where you will find exactly what you are looking for. But fear not, loyal T3 readers, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the golf retailers that you need to check out if you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals for golf, plus some of the best deals we've found for golf watches.

American Golf (opens in new tab) The biggest golf retailer in the UK with over 100 stores in GB and Ireland. Wherever you live in the UK you probably aren’t too far from an American Golf outlet and there are always good deals to be had on Black Friday, both in store and online.



The biggest golf retailer in the UK with over 100 stores in GB and Ireland. Wherever you live in the UK you probably aren’t too far from an American Golf outlet and there are always good deals to be had on Black Friday, both in store and online. HotGolf (opens in new tab) You should have this site bookmarked as it's the number one place for a bargain all year round. It's also one of the first places you should look for Black Friday bargains too.



You should have this site bookmarked as it's the number one place for a bargain all year round. It's also one of the first places you should look for Black Friday bargains too. Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) This online golfing hypermarket is having an absolutely huge sale. We looked at the section devoted to Nike apparel deals, and that on its own was longer than some entire websites. There's also deals on other clothing brands, clubs, balls, tech, trolleys… the lot. Deals change daily.



This online golfing hypermarket is having an absolutely huge sale. We looked at the section devoted to Nike apparel deals, and that on its own was longer than some entire websites. There's also deals on other clothing brands, clubs, balls, tech, trolleys… the lot. Deals change daily. Golf Online (opens in new tab) You can pick up great deals on their website all year round so it will be exciting to see what kind of discount they offer for Black Friday. While their core business is online, GolfOnline opened up a “GolfInstore” shop located in Middlesex. Definitely check them out for winter sale bargains.



You can pick up great deals on their website all year round so it will be exciting to see what kind of discount they offer for Black Friday. While their core business is online, GolfOnline opened up a “GolfInstore” shop located in Middlesex. Definitely check them out for winter sale bargains. Clubhouse Golf (opens in new tab) The Manchester based company are one of the leading online golf retailers in the UK and should definitely be on your radar on Black Friday. Their superstore in Manchester is the biggest golf retail outlet in the north west of England and fitting is available in store from PGA professionals.



The Manchester based company are one of the leading online golf retailers in the UK and should definitely be on your radar on Black Friday. Their superstore in Manchester is the biggest golf retail outlet in the north west of England and fitting is available in store from PGA professionals. Clarke’s Golf (opens in new tab) Also based in the north west of England, Clarke’s Golf have a large online presence and regularly throw up some excellent deals on Black Friday. In 2020 they were offering 50% off a number of items so you should definitely check out what they have an offer. And with four different locations around Merseyside and Lancashire, if you’re local it’s worth taking a trip out there to check out the bargains in person, and if you treat yourself to a new club you can even try out on their driving range or nine hole courses.



Also based in the north west of England, Clarke’s Golf have a large online presence and regularly throw up some excellent deals on Black Friday. In 2020 they were offering 50% off a number of items so you should definitely check out what they have an offer. And with four different locations around Merseyside and Lancashire, if you’re local it’s worth taking a trip out there to check out the bargains in person, and if you treat yourself to a new club you can even try out on their driving range or nine hole courses. Snainton Golf (opens in new tab) Trusted online since 2004, Snainton Golf stock all the best products from the top manufacturers at a competitive price. You can shop in store too in their main branch in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, or alternatively in their two sister stores located in Sheffield and Stafford.

Best GPS Golf Watch deals For Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Shot Scope G3 GPS Watch: was £149.99, now £94.95 | SAVE £55.04 at Affordable Golf (opens in new tab) You can snap up this great little golf watch for under a hundred pounds at Affordable Golf this Black Friday. Featuring a daylight, readable colour displays, over 36,000 courses pre-loaded and providing yardages to the front, middle and back as well as hazard distances, this watch is great value for money.

(opens in new tab) Shot Scope V3 GPS Golf Watch: was £179.99, now £119.99 | SAVE £60.00 at American Golf (opens in new tab) A great offer from American Golf. The V3 is the upgraded version of the G3 (see above) and provides advanced shot tracking data when paired with the club sensors.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S40: was £269.99, now £209.99 | SAVE £60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of Garmin’s mid-price offerings that has a whole raft of features but is relatively straightforward to use. The S40 has been upgraded with the S42 but that just means you can nab one for a lower price and the best deal this Black Friday is on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S10: was £139.99, now £79.99 | SAVE £60.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Garmin’s most basic offering and an ideal choice for the golfer who just wants the numbers and isn’t looking for fancy features and cool graphics.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S12: was £179.99, now £119.99 | SAVE £60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The upgrade to the S10, the Approach S12 is a basic offering but provides everything you need to help get you around the course. Best price is Amazon, at £119.80.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S60: was £399.99, now £249.99 | SAVE £150 at American Golf (opens in new tab) Prior to the arrival of the S62 this was the flagship golf watch in the Garmin collection. It's packed with golf features and doubles up as a good smart watch with plenty of wellness and fitness functionality. The best offers on this watch are at Online Golf and American Golf.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S62: was £469.99, now £369.99 | SAVE £100 at Hot Golf (opens in new tab) In our view the S62 is the best golf watch on the market right now and you can pick one up for a bargain £369 at HotGolf, which is a saving of £100 on the RRP.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach S42: was £269.99, now £199 | SAVE £70.99 at Hot Golf (opens in new tab) HotGolf is the place to go for bargain Garmin deals this Black Friday and they have the brilliant S42 watch on offer for under two hundred quid, which is an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) SkyCaddie LX5: was £299.99, now £219 | SAVE £80.99 at Hot Golf (opens in new tab) Featuring a touchscreen and stunning course view graphics, this is one of the coolest GPS golf watches and it’s available for just £219 on HotGolf. The high end, ceramic option is also on offer at £299. Both come with a free charging dock.