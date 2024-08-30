Your Wear OS smartwatch just got a neat weather upgrade

Quick Summary Google has updated the Google Weather app for Wear OS. It now has a row of predicted weather over the next few hours, as well as a current snapshot of conditions.

Wear OS has had a stellar few years, going from a wearable operating system that was almost something of an embarrassment for Google to a far more stable and engaging platform. It has resulted in many of the best smartwatches running the system.

Part of that growth, alongside the resurgence of devices like the Pixel Watch lineup, has been to do with clever software updates and constant tweaks to make things better for users on the platform. Case in point – Google has just rolled out a nice little update to the built-in weather app on Wear OS.

Previously updated for Pixel watches only, the new version of the Google Weather app is rolling out across all Wear OS devices (via Android Authority).

It has been a useful at-a-glance one for a while now, giving you a snapshot of the weather conditions in your area so that you can judge whether you might need, for example, an umbrella before you head out for a walk. Now, though, it'll also show you upcoming weather conditions.

This will give you a quick look at how the weather might change over the next four hours, and let you make a more rounded decision – and it's been added without the need to tap to find the info.

Instead, the main screen on the app has just been rearranged, with the main weather readout simply shrunk down a little to accommodate the timeline at the bottom of your watch's screen.

Of course, if you do want to learn more about the in-depth details of the forecast, from the UV index to precipitation chances, you can just tap on the screen to enter the full app and find all those bits of information.

The updated UI appears to be live now if you're on the latest version of the Google Weather app, so you can update to get it or just wait for that to happen automatically, but this looks like a great little win-win change for the platform.

This might not be a game-changing or watch-selling addition, but it's always nice to see apps and services improve over time, even in the smallest ways.