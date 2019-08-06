Beats by Dre deal! Solo3 Wireless is at its lowest price ever at Amazon, Best Buy and Argos

Get your cheap Beats deals fix with these genuinely iconic wireless Bluetooth Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones from the house of Beats by Dr Dre. The Beats Solo3 hasn't been this cheap ever on Amazon UK and if you ever wanted to get your hands on one of these bad boys, today's the day to do so. It most likely won't be this cheap even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday either. Best Buy’s Stateside discount is also dope. Oh, and Argos has also price-matched Amazon (or vice versa – see below, anyway).

• Buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Silver for £139.95 at Amazon UK – was £249.95 , save £110

• Buy Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in Rose Gold at Best Buy for $179.99 – was $299.99 , save $120

The Beats Solo3 is a mainstay of the Beats range but has had an Apple update with the addition of its W1 chip, for ultra-easy pairing with iOS devices and improved power management that gives the Solo 3 Wireless mammoth battery life.

There are some great deals on Bose, Beats and Sony noise cancelling headphones today

Beats Solo 3 Wireless UK deal £140 | Was £250 | Save £110 at Amazon UK

With battery life up to an outrageous 40 hours, the Beats Solo3 also has Fast Fuel charging for rapid top-ups. Although it is powered by the Apple W1 chip, the Solo3 is also perfectly compatible with Android devices. Connectivity is good and music has Beats' old-skool, upfront sound. This lowest ever price is on the silver edition only. Silver is a pleasing and classic colour way, anyway.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 USA deal $180 | Was $300 | Save $120 at Best Buy

This price is available on all the standard edition Solo 3 colours but some have sold out and the rest will go soon, no doubt. Best Buy also offers some 'open box' examples of the Solo 3 with an even greater price cut.View Deal

Why you should buy Beats by Dr Dre Solo3 wireless headphones

Beats Solo3 on-ear wireless headphones (Image credit: Beats)

If you ever read anything about headphones, you'll know that Beats by Dr Dre headphones have their very own, unique sound. Solo3 is not the top of the Beats range but it is probably the most instantly recognisable of their headphones, and has been a huge success over the years. It is quite a bass-driven and forward sound, and so well suited to pop, rock and hip-hop, but the clarity and balance you get is impressive once you factor in the big discount.

This is coupled with the unbelievably long battery life: once fully charged the Solo3 can last up to 40 hours. You can literally charge your Solo3 at home over the weekend and listen to music for a whole week at work without having to worry about charging the headphones again.

There is also the Fast Fuel charging option: with as little as five minutes of charging, you can get up to 3 hours of extra listening time. That's a pretty good charging-to-listening-time ratio right there…

Further reading on headphones