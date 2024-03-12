5 must-play games on Apple Arcade in March

It's amazing to think that Apple Arcade has been around for more than four years, but it launched back in 2019 and has provided access to 100s of games since.

It also shows no sign of slowing down, with Apple's gaming service regularly releasing great new titles each and every month. We also get new updates to existing games available on the platform, and it remains home to some of the best games around.

Here then are our picks for the games available in March 2024 that you should download and play on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

Bloons TD Battles 2+

I've always been a huge fan of the Bloons tower defence games – that seemingly never-ending conflict betwixt monkey and balloon. They have always got the gameplay spot-on, as you strive to power-up your monkey army while the bloons progress ever more rapidly.

It makes great sense therefore to have a two-player version with PVP action. Taking on others is a great addition to the franchise and it works well. The action plays out in split screen, so you can see how your online opponent is getting on, and there's even an offline Hero Challenge mode for when you don't have a data connection.

Crayola Adventures

A great game for younger players (and a guilty pleasure for us old'uns too), Crayola Adventures is essentially about creativity. It has an incredible customisation engine along with text-to-speech functionality that enables players to style not only their avatars but how the story plays out.

Think of it as a sort of The Sims for kids, but where you can also draw graphics to go on the front of your T-shirt, or the logo for your band. And you can create whole books of stories to revisit afterwards.

As the current football season gets to the spicy end, it comes as no surprise that Football Manager 2024 Touch remains at the top of the Apple Arcade download chart.

It is, in my opinion, the best version of Football Manager around – with just enough depth and realism to make it a true simulation without becoming a spreadsheet overload. And it is the latest in the series that I have very nearly played every day for more than three decades (since the original Championship Manager).

Indeed, I still find it staggering that Arcade subscribers get such a renowned game at no extra cost.

The Battle of Polytopia+

The Battle of Polytopia+ is a turn-based strategy game that's also available across other platforms but has a "plus" version on Apple Arcade. It has cute, simple graphics, but don't let those put you off as there's plenty of complexity in its gameplay.

You get to play in both single- and multi-player match-ups, fighting for domination of a map through exploration, farming, building and, of course, battles, while three different game modes add plenty of variety.

It's a great new addition to Apple Arcade for sure.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Like Football Manager 2024 Touch, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition has been around for a little while, but it has recently been updated.

The officially-licensed basketball game now comes with all-new gear to use in the MyCareer mode, plus a roster update and other additional features. You can also access eight new GOAT NBA players, which includes Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is the company's subscription gaming service, which gives members access to 100s of games for one reasonable monthly price.

Arcade games are essentially mobile titles that are generally exclusive to Apple and come with no advertising or in-app purchasing at all. You get the full game with no strings attached.

Some are enhanced versions of games also available to purchase and/or download on the general App Store, some are titles you might also find on other game stores for PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. All are curated and the list is regularly refreshed.

It's also worth noting that Apple Arcade games work across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, with the ability to save your progress on one and carry on playing on another. All games work with touch or game controllers.

How much does Apple Arcade cost?

Apple Arcade costs £6.99 / $6.99 per month with a 1-month free trial to kick you off. This includes access for you and up to five family members.

Alternatively, you can also opt for an Apple One subscription at £18.95 / $19.95 per month. As well as Apple Arcade, that will give you 50GB of iCloud storage, plus Apple TV+ and Apple Music. That's for single person membership.

A Family subscription costs £24.95 / $25.95 per month, but increases the iCloud storage to 200GB. It also enables service sharing with up to five people.

Finally, a Premier subscription is available for £36.95 / $37.95 per month. It adds Fitness+ and Apple News+, and increases the iCloud storage to 2TB.