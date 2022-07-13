The best Prime Day video doorbell deals that need your attention

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale is here, with hundreds of deals on popular products, exclusive to Prime members. Today (Wednesday 13th July) is the last day of the sale, meaning today is your last chance to bag some bargains. This year’s sale has seen record low prices – particularly on Amazon devices – so now is the time to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.

We’ve been seeing tons of deals on smart home products, from security cameras to smart speakers. Some of the best offers we’ve seen have been on video doorbells so if you’re looking for a secure way to protect and monitor your home, treat yourself to a video doorbell from the Prime Day sale.

The best video doorbells (opens in new tab) are a great way to add security to your home without going overboard with a oversized security camera. They allow you to see who’s at your front door while you’re home or away and most have 2-way audio so you can speak to delivery drivers and surprise visitors through your doorbell.

Many people think video doorbells are super expensive, but there are some great affordable options that are high quality and won’t break the bank, especially when they’re discounted in the Prime Day sale.

Here are the top video doorbell deals from the Prime Day sale, including offers on Ring, Blink & Google Nest devices. All the deals that we’ve listed below are the cheapest these video doorbells have ever been so make sure to snap up these low prices before the sale is over.

(opens in new tab) Ring Wireless Security Video Doorbell: was £89.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This wireless video doorbell from Ring is now 33% off in the Prime Day sale, and is one of the best video doorbells on the market today. This video doorbell has a 1080p HD video with night vision, two-way talk and quick notifications when motion is detected or people press the doorbell. It’s easy to install without any wires and connects to the Ring app to give you updates. For more Ring deals all year round, see the best Ring Video Doorbell deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Video Doorbell is an Amazon device and has been given a £15 price cut, taking it down to its lowest ever price this Prime Day. This doorbell has 1080p HD day and infrared night video, two-way audio, customised alerts and a long-lasting battery life. In the Prime Day sale, you can find Blink bundle deals (opens in new tab) where you can buy the Blink Video Doorbell with an Echo device or Blink security camera and get up to 62% off both devices.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was £179.99, now £168.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This battery powered doorbell from Google Nest comes with the Google Home app which allows you to view your video history and check in at all times of the day and night. It uses AI to tell the difference between packages, vehicles, people and animals and it’s incredibly easy to install. See our Google Nest Doorbell review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) eufy Security Battery Video Doorbell Camera Kit with Chime: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The eufy Security Battery Video Doorbell is wireless and uses Wi-Fi connectivity and AI detection to alert you to any motion or disturbances outside your home. This camera kit comes with the video doorbell and chime, no subscription fees and up to 120 days of battery life on a single charge. It’s 30% off in the Prime Day sale, taking it down to just £69.99.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell & Chime 2 Bundle: was £209.99, now £114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell comes with the Chime 2, a customisable doorbell ringer that syncs to the camera. This smart home package deal helps you save £95 and when triggered, it will sound a loud alarm to deter intruders. When you buy this doorbell bundle, you’ll get a 90-day free trial of the Arlo Secure plan which allows you to customise your security.

