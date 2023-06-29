Beats Studio Pro could beat AirPods Max in one key area

Leaked specifications claim Studio Pro will said to come with superior battery life

The Apple-owned audio brand, Beats, is set to unveil its latest over-ear headphones soon, with leaked pictures and an FCC filing pointing to an imminent launch. Now it seems we have some leaked specifications, which give use a good idea of what to expect.

The Beats Studio Pro, as they are said to be called, will allegedly feature highly improved battery life - not only in comparison with other Beats models, but also Apple's other best headphones, including its own-branded AirPods Max 'phones.

It is claimed that the Beats Studio Pro will offer up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge, as long as ANC and transparency mode are switched off. However, they'll reach an impressive 24-hours with both functions activated.

The AirPods Max over-ears only hit up to 20-hours with ANC and transparency mode switched on. And, the Beats Studio3 Wireless (pictured) are capable of a maximum of 22-hours with ANC on.

The information comes from 9to5Mac, which also claims to have learned that the forthcoming Beats will feature a custom 40mm driver for each ear. This, it says, will be capable of "near-zero distortion, even at high volume". There will be the brand's best integrated digital processor yet.

They will, naturally, feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode, but also full Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support. It will include dynamic head tracking, like the AirPods Max.

It's reported that there will be upgraded voice call performance using new microphones. And, there will be both a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack, which is also a step-up from the Apple-branded equivalents.

There's just one downside, it seems - 9to5Mac says that the Beats Studio Pro won't use Apple's H2 chip. They'll use a custom Beats-designed chip instead, although that means the headset will arguably sport better Android connectivity and features.

Google's Find My Device will be supported, for example, alongside Apple's Find My. Google Fast Pair will also be on-board, as well as one-touch pairing for all your Apple devices listed under your iCloud account.

There will be Siri voice assistant support too.

According to the major leak, the Beats Studio Pro headphones will be released on 19 July 2023, although this is yet to be confirmed.

