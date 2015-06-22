Beats release zesty new earphone colours to match your Apple Watch

The already great Powerbeats 2 wireless earphones have just got even better with 3 awesome new colours.

Available in salmon red, lime green and baby blue, you can relax in the knowledge that the colour of your watchband matches your earphones.

Exactly the same specs as the existing wireless Powerbeats2, you're not going to miss out on any of the great features of these earphones, such as the pair and play Bluetooth connectivity, and hands-free calling.

With Apple having bought Beats back in May, the two companies have slowly been merged over time -- first with iPhone-coloured wireless Beats Solo 2s.

And most recently with Apple Music, which is due for release later this year, using remnants of Beat's streaming service, and the moniker Beats One.

For the fashion conscious amongst us, this new colour range of earphones might just make just make you run out to the shops and bag a pair for £169.95.

It's pretty steep, we know, but that's the price you pay for fashion.