Beats headphones deals – save big on Studio3, Solo Pro and Powerbeats in bank holiday sales

Looking for some great Beats deals in the bank holiday sales? Then you have clicked on the right headline, because there are some great prices around right now, on a few of the top models.

Beats Studio3 noise-cancelling headphones have dropped to nearly half their RRP, while there's nearly a third off Beats Solo 3 and Powerbeats Pro. These are some of the best wireless headphones and best running headphones around.

All of these models have been on sale for these kinds of prices before, but the timing here is what's so good – it's great to have such low prices just before most schools and universities start up for the year.

Lots of people are also heading back to the office more after having switched to working from home too, so the fact that the Studio3 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around makes them a really tempting option for your commute.

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones | Was: £299 | Now: £169 | Save: £130 at Amazon UK

This is just about as cheap as these headphones have ever been (they were once £2 cheaper, FYI). Their sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation is really strong, they're comfortable, battery life is good, and they come in a range of fetching colours. They also have some bonus features for iPhone users, including fast pairing and Find My support.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones | Now: £129 | Was: £189 | Save: £60 at Currys

These are on-ear headphones without noise cancellation, which brings the price down. But the sound quality is still rich, clear and punchy – and they still come in a bunch of stylish colours.View Deal