Bang & Olufsen's new speaker collab is for the fashion-conscious audio connoisseur

Bang & Olufsen has announced a typically high-class team-up, collaborating with Korean fashion label Ader Error on a limited-edition Beosound A1 design.

The speaker gets a gorgeous blue colour scheme, using Ader Error's trademark "Z-blue" shade, with the Ader Error logo painted onto its speaker grille, too.

Where things get a little more "out there" is on the accessories front, since the Bluetooth speaker also comes with a bespoke speaker bag and metallic stand.

B&O says that the stand is designed to reframe how we think about our speakers, and to ensure that we don't just casually throw the Beoplay A1 down on a surface.

Instead, it offers the chance to orientate it properly and give it the respect it deserves. It's made up of three metallic parts that slot together to form a funky modern shape.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

That speaker bag, meanwhile, is the more eye-catching part of the bundle and includes a strap that turns it into a little handbag.

It's not exactly been built with military-grade protection in mind, either – the manufacturer says that it's inspired by the plushness of a soft, plump pillow.

Still, it looks pretty gorgeous and would indeed be a conversation piece if you were to open it up at a party and reveal not your accessories but a little Bluetooth speaker.

The Beosound A1 that you get in the collaboration is otherwise normal, so you'll still expect superb sound and some really nice design touches.

The team-up has been announced as part of a pop-up between the two brands in Seoul, and will be available online on 11 April.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Ader Error Edition will cost £450 / $500 with the stand, while the speaker bag will set you back £285 / $320.

So, if you're a lover of Ader Error and you're in the market for a new portable speaker, this will be one of the best-sounding options on the market. And for a tie-in this niche, it'll only be available in limited quantities, so be quick.

