Back to school deals: Get a free pair of AKG headphones with Samsung's A Series

If you're heading back to school, college, or university in September then now seems like the perfect time to get thinking about upgrading your tech setup to make sure it's as good as can be. And we've found a great deal to help: Samsung is currently offering its A Series smartphones with a free pair of AKG Y500 wireless headphones.

Samsung's A range are the more budget versions of the popular S20, but that doesn't mean they're any less good; in fact, having a smaller, lighter, and less exclusive phone can actually be a good thing, especially if you're a bit younger. There's no need to break the bank on a brand new S-whatever when these will do.

As the numbers suggest, the phones get more high-specced as they go up. The A41 is the most low-end model, which also means cheapest, but comes with many of the same features as its higher-end siblings. The A51 and A71 both come with Infinity O displays, offering crisp details, and long-lasting battery life. The A51 also has a 5G option.

Whichever one you go for, though, you can be sure it has all the perks that come with Samsung's spin on Android, plus gorgeous hardware that will seamlessly fit into whatever style you're going for. Basically, these are the real deal.

But that isn't all: Samsung is also offering the AKG Y500 wireless headphones, packed full of great features including a rich, uncompromised sound, and would usually retail for £129. And if that wasn't enough, you get six months free Spotify.

Samsung A41 (6.1-inch) | Android 10 | 64GB | Triple main cameras | 3.5mm jack | 3,500 mAh battery | From £18.99/month | Available from Carphone Warehouse

While this might be the baby of the bunch, that doesn't mean it's not an exceptionally good smartphone for most people, especially from the cheap price. With a pair of AKG headphones and Spotify on top, this could be the one for you.

Samsung A51 (6.5-inch) | Android 10 | 64 or 128GB | Quad main cameras | 3.5mm jack | 4,000 mAh battery | From £21.99/month | Available from Carphone Warehouse

The middle-tier smartphone from the A Series is a bit of a beast, with more storage, powerful, a bigger battery, and loads besides for a pretty reasonable price. You can't really go wrong, especially with the freebies.

Samsung A71 (6.7-inch) | Android 10 | 128GB | Quad main cameras | 3.5mm jack | 4,500 mAh battery | From £26.99/month | Available from Carphone Warehouse

The top-end A Series smartphone could easily compete with its more expensive brethren, packed full of all the latest and great gadgets and gizmos, but for a fraction of the price. A pretty unmissable deal.

