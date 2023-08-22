Asus ROG has made the PC gaming rig of my dreams

A new collaboration with Evangelion has resulted in one of the best-looking PCs around

ASUS ROG x Evangelion
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Asus and its Republic of Gamers brand has announced a new collection of PC gaming gear in partnership with the Evangelion anime series – this time centred on the characters EVA-02 and Asuka.

There are multiple components and peripherals on offer as part of the collection, but when combined we defy anyone to make a better-looking rig.

The desktop PC is decked out in a livery based on the colour scheme of EVA-02, with orange and red accents. There are also Evangelion-themed decals and graphics, including an LCD display inside the case showing brief animated clips.

ASUS ROG x Evangelion

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The interior tech includes a ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition motherboard and a stunning-looking ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 EVA-02 Edition graphics card. There's also the ROG Hyperion EVA-02 Edition case.

Even the cardholder is an EVA-02 Edition ROG Herculx, while the cooling system is a custom ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB.

The entire collection won't be available as a single build, but you will be able to construct it yourself from the different components when it's all available in a couple of months.

We're still awaiting final pricing details for the different components. We'll update when we find out more.

ASUS ROG x Evangelion

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

During its Gamescom press conference, ASUS also announced a white edition version of its ROG Hyperion GR701 chassis that makes PC gaming look a little more sleek.

It is designed to complement the brand's white peripherals and internal components, including the similarly new ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB White Edition and the ROG Strix 1000W Gold Aura White Edition.

ASUS ROG Hyperion White Edition

(Image credit: ASUS)

A ROG Raikiri Pro games controller was announced too, which can be used wirelessly for PC gaming or with an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X when wired. It is highly customisable and comes with its own built-in OLED display to show you which profile is active or even custom animations.

There are additional rear controls too.

Pricing and availability on each of those is also yet to be revealed.

