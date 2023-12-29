Argos New Year's sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

With the festive period now largely over, the Christmas and Boxing Day sales have morphed into the best New Year's sales to see in 2024. With that in mind, it's time to treat yourself to some deals – and the Argos New Year's sales are here with plenty on offer. So, it's time to flick through the (virtual) catalogue – except you needn't do so yourself, as T3's team has done the hard work for you.

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades with our combined experience, so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top selection from Argos' sales that are the best-of-best right now. We'll be updating this page as the sales come and go to ensure it's up to date with the best kit to see in your 2024!

Xbox Series S: was £249.99 , now £209.99 at Argos Save £40 on the Xbox Series S Digital Console in the Argos Boxing Day sale. You can also find bundle deals on the Xbox Series S where you can save money on games and accessories when bought together.

Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was £150 , now £125 at Argos Save £55 on this 2660 piece model of the world's most famous wizarding school and the surrounding grounds. This set even includes the infamous flying car and Womping Willo from the second movie!

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV: was £489 , now £389.99 at Argos Get an Xbox Series X plus a downloadable copy of one of the best action-RPGs of the last few years. And while the console alone is available cheaper elsewhere (although not by much), adding Diablo IV makes for a bundle that's a right bargain. Sounds like the perfect post-Christmas self gift.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99 , now £59.99 at Argos T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer, for sure.

LG OLED A2 48-inch: was £999 , now £799 at Argos There's no doubt that LG makes among the best OLED TVs that money can buy – which is why the T3 team selected the brand as number one in that expert guide. While the C2 OLED was a fan-favourite, if you're looking for a more affordable bargain then the step-down LG A2 OLED delivers similar picture quality and is an easy recommendation in the sales.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5): was £69.99 , now £29.99 at Argos If you got yourself a shiny new PS5 (although that Xbox X deal up top is arguably more tempting) and want to add an epic game – it's T3's Tech Editor's fave release of 2022 – then the PlayStation-exclusive Horizon sequel is a stunning title at an even more stunning price. Playing as Aloy, you'll traverse a futuristic world filled with robotic dinosaurs and try to solve a potentially apocalyptic issue.

iPhone 13 5G: was £699 , now £649 at Argos Save £50 on the Apple iPhone 13 5G at Argos. This phone is SIM free and has 256GB. This deal is available in multiple colours, including this blue colourway.

Meta Quest 2: was £399 , now £249.99 at Argos Fancy yourself a slice of virtual reality? Meta's previous-generation headset – it can't do the more advanced augmented reality of the Quest 3 that launched more recently (a long-time T3 freelancer compares Quest 2 to Quest 3 here) – is a great route into classic VR. It doesn't need a PC or other setup stations for calibration either, which makes it great value for the whole family.

Philips Hue colour bulb: was £54.99 , now £45 at Argos Many of the T3 team have Philips Hue smart bulbs, which can be easily controlled through a smart home setup. The coloured ones, such as this B22 bayonet (screw fit is also available) are typically expensive, so it's great to see the price down to a more affordable level.