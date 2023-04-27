Apple Watch users could get a massive compatibility upgrade soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Watch is widely regarded as one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. Its iconic design can be seen just about everywhere, fusing fashion and functionality in a way which has appealed to users across the board.

With WWDC 2023 on the horizon, many are expecting a big upgrade to the software in WatchOS 10. Rumours suggest we could be in for a near-total redesign, signalling a new generation for the wearable.

Now, a rumour has emerged about a feature which may or may not be a part of the next update. It comes from Twitter user Analyst941 (opens in new tab), a tipster with a history of Apple leaks – they correctly called the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models last year, for example.

This time, it's to do with Apple Watch connectivity. According to the leak, future Apple Watch models will be able to sync to multiple iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Currently, the Apple Watch can only sync to a single iPhone, which then links with other devices on the same Apple ID.

It's unclear if this means that users could do away with the iPhone altogether. That would appear to be feasible, though, if another Apple device could handle connectivity between the Watch and the Health software.

There's also no guarantee that the feature is coming this year. This particular source pulls information from the Apple development team, but there's nothing to say that they are working on software for this development cycle.

Regardless, it sounds like a cool idea. I'm hopeful that it would allow users to pair the Apple Watch with a different Apple device, leaving them free to use an Android phone, for example. With just under six weeks to go until WWDC, keep your eyes peeled for further announcements.