Apple Watch Series 9 drops to lowest ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

Good morning USA! As the sun rises across the States, there are a whole range of top deals to be had as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales.

There really is no better time to buy new technology, either. With large price cuts across the board, many will use this time to stock up on everything from Android phones to air fryers.

If you're interested in a new smartwatch – specifically one of the Apple Watch variety – then great news! It's never been cheaper to buy the Apple Watch Series 9 – just $279.99 at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399, now $279.99 at Amazon

Save $120 on the current generation Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. That's a rare occurrence – Apple products don't often get big discounts like this, meaning if you're in the market, you won't want to miss this!

So, what does that $279 price tag buy you? Well, in this case, it's a 41mm model – you'll pay a fraction more for the larger 45mm option – with GPS only.

Inside, you'll find the absolute pinnacle of modern health tracking capabilities. From details of every imaginable metric from your morning run, to a full ECG on your wrist, the watch is there ready to be your personal fitness analyst.

That's all visible through a Retina Display. That's complete with Always-On functionality, too. It's perfect for replacing a traditional watch, with the time always displayed.

It's not just a pretty face, either. In fact, this watch could be a crucial companion when it comes to keeping you safe.

Features like Crash Detection will literally alert the emergency services if it detects the telltale signs of a vehicle accident. Fall Detection works in a similar manner, alerting relevant people if it notes you change height quickly.

With all of that going on inside – and a whole lot more to boot – it's easy to see why the Apple Watch is so revered. If you want to buy, jump on this deal, quick!