Apple Watch Series 5 is over £100 off right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale

We're well and truly in the midst of Black Friday deals and there isn't really a better time to pick up the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering over £100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models.

The Apple Watch Series 5, released last year, has since been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6 but that doesn't mean it won't work as a fantastic smartwatch that easily rivals all of the non-Apple Watch versions on the market. You still get the all-day battery life, crisp screen, deep compatibility with iPhones, and so on.

Thanks to watchOS 7, most of the marquee Series 6 features (new watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, and new workouts) are available on the Series 5. For the vast majority, that's easily enough to justify spending a bit less.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) | GPS + Cellular | Various finish + band options | £499 £386

Amazon has discounted the 40mm Series 5 by £112 and more depending on the kind of band and finish you select, making this one of the best-value smartwatch deals we've seen in a while.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) | GPS + Cellular | Various finish + band options | £529 £399.99

The larger version of the Series 5, paired with the cheapest Black Sports Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

So, if you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal, Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Fancy a newer model?

