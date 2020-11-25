Apple Watch Series 5 is over £100 off right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale

We're well and truly in the midst of Black Friday deals and there isn't really a better time to pick up the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering over £100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models.
The Apple Watch Series 5, released last year, has since been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6 but that doesn't mean it won't work as a fantastic smartwatch that easily rivals all of the non-Apple Watch versions on the market. You still get the all-day battery life, crisp screen, deep compatibility with iPhones, and so on.
Thanks to watchOS 7, most of the marquee Series 6 features (new watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, and new workouts) are available on the Series 5. For the vast majority, that's easily enough to justify spending a bit less.
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) | GPS + Cellular | Various finish + band options |
£499 £386
Amazon has discounted the 40mm Series 5 by £112 and more depending on the kind of band and finish you select, making this one of the best-value smartwatch deals we've seen in a while.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) | GPS + Cellular | Various finish + band options |
£529 £399.99
The larger version of the Series 5, paired with the cheapest Black Sports Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.
View Deal
So, if you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal, Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain before Christmas.
