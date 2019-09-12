Get the Apple Watch Series 5 and unlimited data for just £28 per month

The Apple Watch Series 5 is a fantastic upgrade over last year's model. It comes with a series of significant changes, most notably a new always-on display and enhanced Emergency SOS features.

The always-on display is a long requested feature, and will allow you to glance at your Watch – whether you're in a meeting, working out, or on a cramped train – without having to 'flick' your wrist to wake the screen.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will be available to purchase on the 20th of September, but it's available to pre-order now!

EE is the first UK network to offer pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + 4G), with either SIM-only or pay monthly plans.

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS & 4G) aluminium 40mm version is available free on a £28 per month Smart Watch plan, including unlimited data.

If you're after the larger, 44mm aluminium version, there's a one off upfront cost of £30 alongside the £28 per month Smart Watch plan.

Check out the prices below:

Apple Watch Series 5 + unlimited data | zero upfront cost | £28 per month

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the most polished Apple Watch yet. It features an always-on display, compass, and hundreds of personalisation options. The 4G model allows you to make calls, send messages, and stream music, even if you've left your iPhone at home.View Deal

Don't fancy a monthly subscription cost? You can find the best prices for the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS-only model below: