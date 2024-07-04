Apple TV+ renews its quirkiest TV show for another season – and I couldn't be happier

Get ready for another made-up adventure

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Apple has, perhaps surprisingly, recommissioned The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Season 2 of the sometimes surreal British comedy has been greenlit and is expected for a 2025 release.

Yes, Slow Horses is superb and I'm thrilled that it's returning for a new season, but there's another Apple TV+ show that's been renewed that I'm even happier to hear about.

It has been revealed that a second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has been commissioned by the streaming service and while surprising it's very welcome news.

Starring Noel Fielding and a whole host of British comedy talent, the first run was weird and divisive. It did okay on Rotten Tomatoes, scoring 87% and 81% from critics and the viewing public respectively, but some openly admitted that they just didn't get it.

And I admit, not all the jokes landed as hoped, but I felt it was the closest thing we've had to The Mighty Boosh since it ended with season 3 in 2007. And I'm looking forward to more madcap weirdness when it returns.

Deadline reports that Apple has greenlit The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin season 2, revealing that it too will feature "a host of great British comedy talent".

It will once again be co-written by Fielding himself, Richard Naylor of Red Dwarf fame and Jon Brittain (The Crown).

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

The show centres on Dick Turpin (Fielding) who unwittingly becomes a highwayman after accidentally killing the previous gang leader, it then proceeds to tell "made-up" stories about his highly comical exploits.

Also expected to return are Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Duayne Boachie, who play Turpin's gang, while I sincerely hope that Mark Heap, Asim Chaudry, Tamsin Greig and Hugh Bonneville reprise their roles too.

As these are early days and filming is yet to begin, it is unlikely that we'll see season 2 until next year at the earliest. Season 1 hit Apple TV+ in March this year, so it's not too far a stretch to imagine a second run will come in spring 2025.

You can watch all six episodes of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin season 1 on Apple TV+ now. It's available across many streaming devices, Smart TVs, games consoles, smartphones and tablets.

