Apple TV gives every soccer fan a great free gift, but you have to be quick

Quick Summary Apple will make this coming weekend's MLS matches free to stream. All 14 games on 16 / 17 March can be viewed through the Apple TV app without needing an MLS Season Pass.

Apple is giving everyone the chance to watch live football / soccer this weekend for free.

It is making each of the 14 MLS matches to be shown over the next couple of days available to all, regardless of whether you have an MLS Season Pass or not. And, what's even better news is you won't need an Apple TV 4K box nor subscribe to the Apple TV+ streaming service neither.

The matches will be free to stream on the Apple TV app across multiple platforms, including Smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Roku devices, and many more. It's largely only Android phones that don't have a native Apple TV as yet, but even then you'll be able to watch using a browser.

Even the Apple Vision Pro can be used to watch the free games, on a huge virtual screen.

One of the matches that will be available to watch for free is DC United vs Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi hoping to put his early substitution against Nashville on Wednesday behind him.

Here are all matches that will be available to watch this weekend:

Saturday 16 March 2024

Chicago Fire vs Montréal

DC United vs Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls

New York City vs Toronto

Sunday 17 March 2024

Austin vs Philadelphia Union

Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs LA FC

Nashville vs Charlotte

Sporting Kansas City vs San Jose Earthquakes

LA Galaxy vs St Louis City

New England Revolution vs Cincinnati

Atlanta United vs Orlando City

Apple will undoubtedly hope that by offering the weekend's games for free, it'll encourage some viewers to subscriber to its MLS Season Pass.

As well as all matches, the pass gives you access to a wide range of highlights packages and dedicated TV shows. You do not have to be an Apple TV+ member to subscribe, as the service is available separately through the Apple TV in-app menu.

The MLS Season Pass costs £14.99 / $14.99 per month or £99 / $99 for an entire season's access.

All matches stream at 1080p 60fps and with 5.1 surround sound.