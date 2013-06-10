Apple reveals new, cylinder-shaped Mac Pro

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Apple has used WWDC 2013 to reveal a brand-new Mac Pro with a unique, cylindrical design and plenty of bleeding-edge specifications

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2013 (WWDC) is in full swing this week, and the company's senior vice president of marketing, Phil Schiller, took to the keynote stage to reveal the all-new Mac Pro.

The new Mac Pro sports an all-new cylindrical design and some of the most eye-popping specs Apple has so far provided in a desktop.

"This is a machine unlike anything we've ever made, inside and out," Schiller said as he outlined the credentials of the new machine.

Inside the machine is a 12-core, 256-bit Intel Xeon processor and 1,866MHz of DDR3 memory offering 60GBps of performance.

Graphics are handled by dual AMD FirePro GPUs, while all external connections are handled by Thunderbolt - meaning 20Gbps throughput and the Mac Pro will be able to handle 4K output to three separate displays.

Apple hasn't skimped on the ports either, there's four USB 3.0 slots and 6 Lightning 2 ports on the back of the Mac Pro.

What's more, the whole thing is only 1/8th the volume of the existing Mac Pro - something that is only really appreciated when the two are stacked next to each other.

There's more to see from the Mac Pro as WWDC continues this week, although Apple hasn't given any real detail on when we'll be able to get our hands on one. A simple "later this year," was all Schiller would tell the WWDC audience.