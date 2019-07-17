Apple MacBook 12-inch is dead, but you can still get hold of one if you're quick

Apple has spring-cleaned its MacBook line-up, with new internals for the redesigned MacBook Air first introduced last year, and a timely demise for the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar.

Following the refresh, every Apple MacBook Pro model now ships with the Touch Bar – a small OLED touchscreen which replaces the traditional row of function keys and displays different buttons based on what app you're using, and what you're currently doing inside the app.

The latest refresh also brought about the timely demise of the MacBook – the ultra-portable 12-inch notebook was widely believed to eventually become the successor to the MacBook Air. Clearly, Apple saw it very differently.

But while it's no longer available in your local Apple Store, it's possible to buy a brand-new, boxed MacBook from a number of online and high street retailer – often for much cheaper than the RRP. Since these notebooks are no longer in production, there's a limited number of models – so it's worth adding to your basket sooner rather than later.

There are still plenty of reasons why you would still buy the 12-inch MacBook.

(Image credit: Apple)

First of all, it's smaller and thinner than the MacBook Air. Both notebooks have a wedge-like design. But while the redesigned MacBook Air is a respectable 0.16 – 0.61-inches thick, MacBook measures 0.14 – 0.52-inches. And it's not just the thickness of the chassis, the 12-inch screen in the MacBook means it occupies a smaller footprint – useful if you're planning to work on a train or plane.

Apple used to sell a MacBook Air with an 11-inch display, but this display size was ditched with the recent design overhaul, with 13.3-inch the only screen size available.

Likewise, if you're looking for a very lightweight machine to throw into a rucksack and use for online web browsing and word processing – the MacBook (2.03 pounds / 0.92 kg) is considerably lighter than the new MacBook Air (2.75 pounds /1.25 kg).

Of course, there are a number of reasons why you would opt for the new Apple MacBook Air over the 12-inch MacBook, including additional USB-C ports, which are used for both data transfers and charging – from a single port on the MacBook, up to two on the new MacBook Air.

MacBook Air is also more powerful than the 12-inch MacBook, which doesn't have much in the way of grunt under the bonnet at all. As such, if you're planning to edit photos, juggle between dozens of open tabs in your web browser, or play games... it's definitely worth opting for the Air. The latter also boasts a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which makes logging into the notebook and authenticating secure apps and payments easier than typing the name of your first pet and your birth date.