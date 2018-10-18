iPhone XS Max looks weak and insignificant next to the Huawei Mate 20 X

The iPhone XS Max was supposedly your welcome to big screen phones, but it has just been smoked out of left field by the Huawei Mate 20 X

By

Just when you thought the 2018 big phone war had been won by Apple's 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, a fearsome new challenger has charged into the fray, the Huawei Mate 20 X, and it's just gone and unhorsed the large screen champion brutally.

Bringing an assault rifle to a knife fight, the Mate 20 X doesn't come with a 6.5-inch screen, or even the 6.66-inch screen that is slated for inclusion on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 next year, but a simply gargantuan 7.2-inch display that decapitates all-comers in a series of OLED, HDR, Full HD+ blows.

The resolution on this titanic screen? 2,244 x 1,080, which is a 87.83 per cent screen-to-body ratio in the Mate 20 X form factor. For a little comparison, that's a bigger screen than the Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console, and a higher resolution display, too.

With a 7.2-inch display, the Huawei Mate 20 X clubs lesser-screened phones to death in terms of real estate.

And, if the monstrous screen wasn't bad enough for the Apple iPhone XS Max and other supposedly big-screened phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Mate 20 X's battery is also huge, rating in at 5,000 mAh, which again smokes both those competitors, which can only deliver 3,179 and 4,000 mAh respectively.

The beat-down doesn't stop there, either, with the Huawei Mate 20 X loaded with the fastest mobile processor in the world, the Kirin 980, and a tasty 6GB of RAM, too, making the Mate 20 X not just a big-screen phone killer, but a flagship killer, too.

Samsung, Apple, Sony and more should be worried, very worried.

