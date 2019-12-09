Apple iPhone 11 deal bags you phone FREE in Fonehouse Christmas gift sale

If you've been browsing for a great Apple iPhone 11 deal, as a Christmas gift for yourself or for a special friend or family member, then Fonehouse is without doubt worth checking out right now, as it has some top offers on the hot new handset from EE, Vodafone and Three.

This Apple iPhone 11 deal is a great example of that, bagging you the phone completely free up-front, along with an affordable SIM plan from Three that delivers massive data as well as unlimited minutes and texts.

What do we mean by massive? 100GB of data per month massive. As we've said before, when you get to these giddy data heights you are essentially rocking an unlimited data plan, as to get anywhere near that limit you'd have to be the heaviest of heavy users, downloading and streaming 4k and 8k content every single day of the month.

Which is a large part of why this deal is so attractive to us here at T3. Not only does it deliver the handset for free, but it also removes any potential for allowance anxiety, with you knowing you are set each and every month and will only pay the package's fixed and affordable monthly cost.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £41 | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | Three | Available now at Fonehouse

In T3's official iPhone 11 review we said that the phone was "a near-perfect balance of price and features", praising its "class-leading camera", "premium build" and "blazingly fast" performance. We concluded that it was "a Ferrari in sheep's clothing" and bestowed a maximum score of 5-stars on it.

The iPhone 11 is a great phone and, in our eyes, this is a great deal on it, delivering the handset free up-front and with an affordable SIM plan that provides in every department.

