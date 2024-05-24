You can get a 10.2-inch iPad for under $250 right now

Memorial Day is fast approaching and as is traditional, many retailers are offering great deals on tech and other products in their dedicated sales.

That includes Best Buy, which has some big bargains on appliances, barbecues and a whole lot more. It has also slashed the prices of many Apple products, including this unbeatable deal on a 9th generation 10.2-inch Apple iPad, which can now be yours for under $250.

That's a saving of $80 for the 64GB model in Space Gray or Silver. You can also save the same amount on the 256GB version, if you need that extra storage.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen) – 64GB, Space Gray: was $329.99, now $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic entry-level iPad, the 10.2-inch model may be a couple of years old now but it's still fast and super useful for watching video or productivity.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen) – 256GB, Silver: was $479.99, now $399.99 at Best Buy

The 9th Gen iPad is a bargain at this price. Compatible with the Apple Pencil, this version has plenty of storage and is super thin.

The 9th generation Apple iPad may have been replaced in Apple's lineup, but it is still a great tablet for many use cases.

It is compatible with the 1st gen Apple Pencil, which can often also be found in the sales, and is a superb media player. Then, of course, you get the millions of iPadOS apps available to you.

This device is also the last to feature the Touch ID button on the front, which some prefer. This uses your fingerprint to unlock the iPad and therefore keeps it safe and secure.

The 10.2-inch display features True Tone, so it can automatically present a warmer colour palette at night time to prevent eye strain, and there's a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls that includes Center Stage. This means the iPad will detect you and always keep you in the middle of the shot.

Best Buy also has some other great deals on Apple devices in its Memorial Day sales. You can check them out here.