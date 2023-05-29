Apple Fitness+ users just got a cool free upgrade Madonna fans will love

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At-home fitness classes were in vogue during the lockdown and are still going strong these days, especially Apple's own Fitness+ service that offers a variety of workouts for all types of exercisers. And now your Apple Fitness+ subscription is even better value thanks to the new workouts and meditations that are added to the service, which shines a light on the LGBTQ+ community and a new Artist Spotlight featuring music by longtime social activist and ally Madonna.

Starting Monday, May 29, Fitness+ adds seven new workouts and meditations to honour the LGBTQ+ community. Each workout will feature music playlists of LGBTQ+ artists while "spreading the message of inclusivity and acceptance for all," Apple explains. Fitness+ trainer Christian Howard leads a new meditation reflecting on "iconic leaders who have united communities in support of equal rights."

(Image credit: Apple)

Our favourite new addition to the ever-expanding Apple Fitness+ portfolio is the new Madonna-themed Artist Spotlight series. Starting on Monday, June 5, new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across workout types, including HIIT, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Dance, and Yoga.

But wait, there is more! Each trainer leading the workouts will be styled in one of the singer’s legendary fashion looks. In a Cycling workout, Fitness+ trainer Tyrell Désean "empowers users to express themselves" while rocking a white lace wedding dress inspired by the artist’s memorable style at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards show and hit song “Like a Virgin” (pictured above).

(Image credit: Apple)

Also part of the Pride Month celebration is the new Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, matching watch face, and iOS wallpaper. Introduced as part of the WatchOS 9.5 update, the new watch face "celebrates the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide," Apple says. The new band and watch face not only make for a more inclusive wearable, but they also look pretty snazzy, in our opinion.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available now in two sizes at Apple UK, Apple US and Apple AU for £49/$49/AU$69. To access the new workouts, subscribe to Apple Fitness+ today. Read our Apple Watch Series 8 review for more information about Apple's latest and greatest wearable, or check out T3's best Apple Watch guide for more buying options and advice.