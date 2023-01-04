Apple could be making a micro-LED Apple Watch – and more affordable AirPods too

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to Apple products, there's often a very blurry line between rumours and informed speculation. The former tends to be what you'll find from oddly named people on Twitter, and the latter often comes from well-connected industry analysts whose contacts have told them things off the record. I'm hoping the latest Apple Watch and AirPods rumours are the latter.

According to tech analyst Jeff Pu as reported by MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple is working on two important products for 2024: lower-priced AirPods, and a brand new Apple Watch Ultra with a micro-LED display.

Why we're taking these predictions with a big pinch of salt

According to Pu, the new Apple Watch will be a high-end model – most likely the Ultra – with a 2.1-inch micro-LED display. That's very slightly larger than the one in the current Ultra, which is 1.92 inches. The main advantage of micro-LED is significantly improved brightness without increased power drain, making it an ideal option for wearables such as the Apple Watch.

If Apple is indeed moving to micro-LED, I doubt we'll see it in the standard Apple Watch models: it's a good way to differentiate the Ultra, much as Apple has done with the always-on displays in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As for the AirPods, while Pu calls them "AirPods Lite" it's highly unlikely that Apple would use such branding – but unfortunately Pu has very little other information to share other than that these AirPods would be priced lower in order to compete with the best true wireless earbuds from other firms.

As MacRumors points out, Pu has a "mixed" track record with Apple predictions – and as these are the first we've heard of either a micro-LED Apple Watch or cheaper AirPods, we should probably curb our enthusiasm: even if Pu is right, Apple's plans could well change between now and the likely late-2024 launch of these predicted products.