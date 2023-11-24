Apple Black Friday promotion gives you money off your next purchase

The Apple Store famously doesn't do discounts. But that doesn't mean that you can't save money buying Apple goods. With the current Black Friday shopping event, it will give you an Apple Gift Card worth up to $200 / £160 when you buy one of the eligible products.
While that gift card can't be used against this purchase, it can be used against the next one, meaning you could pick up a pair of AirPods or an Apple Watch for pocket change.
It's not a discount, but if you were planning to buy more than one item from Apple this holiday season, it is a significant saving overall. So let's look at which models it applies to and exactly how much you get.
Eligible products and gift card amounts
- iPhone 14: $75 / £60 Gift Card
- iPhone 13: $50 / $40 Gift Card
- iPhone SE: $25 / £20 Gift Card
- iPad Pro: $100 / £80 Gift Card
- iPad Air: $75 / £60 Gift Card
- iPad mini / iPad: $50 / £40 Gift Card
- MacBook Air M2 15-inch: $200 / £160 Gift Card
- MacBook Air M2 13-inch: $175 / £140 Gift Card
- MacBook Air M1 13-inch: $150 / £120 Gift Card
- Mac mini: $100 / £80 Gift Card
- Apple Watch Series 9 / SE: $50 / £40 Gift Card
- AirPods 2nd/3rd gen: $25 / £20 Gift Card
- AirPods Pro 2nd gen: $50 / £40 Gift Card
- Apple and Beats accessories: $25 / £20 to $50 / £40 Gift Card
The big gift card amounts come from the MacBook Air models, though the AirPods and Beats headphones give you the biggest return as a percentage of the total price. The promotion runs through till 27th November 2023 (Cyber Monday), so you need to be quick.
Other great Apple deals
Apple Watch Ultra:
was £699, now £599 at Amazon
When it was released, the Ultra was Apple's most rugged wearable. Today, it is still one of the brightest, most hardcore smartwatches on the market, bested only by its successor, the Ultra 2. And now, it is at its cheapest ever price at Amazon – until stocks last!
MacBook Air 13-inch M1: now £799 at Amazon (was £999)
Save 20% – This 2020 MacBook Air might be a few years old but it's still a great machine, thanks to the M1 silicone chip.
Check prices: Currys £849 | John Lewis £849 | Ao £830
10.9-inch iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + cellular, 256GB – silver:
was £859, now £789 at Amazon
If you're after more storage and remote wireless internet connectivity, the Wi-Fi + cellular 256GB version of the 10th gen iPad is a great bet. It's available in silver, blue, pink and yellow.
10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB – pink:
was £669, now £579 at Amazon
The latest Apple iPad Air sports the same M1 Apple Silicon as the Pro models – even looks similar externally. That means it's a true powerhouse of a tablet at a decent price.
10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + cellular, 256GB – space grey:
was £1,029, now £919 at Amazon
Get a huge £110 off this top-of-the-range Apple iPad Air with Apple's own M1 chip running the show. It has a healthy 256GB of storage and can be linked with an eSIM for mobile data use.