Apple Black Friday promotion gives you money off your next purchase

The Apple Store famously doesn't do discounts. But that doesn't mean that you can't save money buying Apple goods. With the current Black Friday shopping event, it will give you an Apple Gift Card worth up to $200 / £160 when you buy one of the eligible products.

While that gift card can't be used against this purchase, it can be used against the next one, meaning you could pick up a pair of AirPods or an Apple Watch for pocket change.

It's not a discount, but if you were planning to buy more than one item from Apple this holiday season, it is a significant saving overall. So let's look at which models it applies to and exactly how much you get.

Eligible products and gift card amounts

iPhone 14: $75 / £60 Gift Card

iPhone 13: $50 / $40 Gift Card

iPhone SE: $25 / £20 Gift Card

iPad Pro: $100 / £80 Gift Card

iPad Air: $75 / £60 Gift Card

iPad mini / iPad: $50 / £40 Gift Card

MacBook Air M2 15-inch: $200 / £160 Gift Card

MacBook Air M2 13-inch: $175 / £140 Gift Card

MacBook Air M1 13-inch: $150 / £120 Gift Card

Mac mini: $100 / £80 Gift Card

Apple Watch Series 9 / SE: $50 / £40 Gift Card

AirPods 2nd/3rd gen: $25 / £20 Gift Card

AirPods Pro 2nd gen: $50 / £40 Gift Card

Apple and Beats accessories: $25 / £20 to $50 / £40 Gift Card

The big gift card amounts come from the MacBook Air models, though the AirPods and Beats headphones give you the biggest return as a percentage of the total price. The promotion runs through till 27th November 2023 (Cyber Monday), so you need to be quick.

Other great Apple deals

Apple Watch Ultra: was £699 , now £599 at Amazon

When it was released, the Ultra was Apple's most rugged wearable. Today, it is still one of the brightest, most hardcore smartwatches on the market, bested only by its successor, the Ultra 2. And now, it is at its cheapest ever price at Amazon – until stocks last!

10.9-inch iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + cellular, 256GB – silver: was £859 , now £789 at Amazon

If you're after more storage and remote wireless internet connectivity, the Wi-Fi + cellular 256GB version of the 10th gen iPad is a great bet. It's available in silver, blue, pink and yellow.

10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB – pink: was £669 , now £579 at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad Air sports the same M1 Apple Silicon as the Pro models – even looks similar externally. That means it's a true powerhouse of a tablet at a decent price.